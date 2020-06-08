Nicki Minaj Teases Release Of Kanye West Collaboration "New Body"



Speaking of music videos, the Queens native is believed to have jumped on Tekashi 6ix9ine's upcoming track, "TROLLZ," and, according to a fan site, was snuck into his top secret location to shoot the video. After multiple delays, "TROLLZ" is expected to drop on Friday. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday (June 5), the New York rapper Nicki Minaj joined DJ Boof's Instagram Live session and revealed in the comments section that she will contact Kanye West about their unreleased track "New Body." The song was recorded in support of West's Yandhi album, which never saw the light of day. Over the last few weeks, the unofficial single has gained a lot of traction on social media, causing Minaj to re-evaluate the situation.The song has been hitting it up on TikTok, but the Barbz want more and have reached out to Nicki to get something more official.Rumor has it that Kanye West and the " Yikes " rapper couldn't agree on the song, but Nicki has said that she will contact Yeezy to see what she can do about getting the track released. "Ok lemme hit ye about new body. I see y'all asking," she wrote in response to the comments on DJ Boof's Instagram Live. The 38-year-old admitted, however, that she is not such a fan of the single."Got me a new body, now I need some new dick / No little wood, tryna stick me like a toothpick / I bust shots, don't duck, unless the shoe fits / Cookie game make me the GOAT, cookie game come with the throat," Nicki raps in her verse. Barbz will be hoping that the " Closed On Sunday " rapper doesn't just agree to release the audio for "New Body," but also the music video that Nicki Minaj claims was recorded.Speaking of music videos, the Queens native is believed to have jumped on Tekashi 6ix9ine's upcoming track, "TROLLZ," and, according to a fan site, was snuck into his top secret location to shoot the video. After multiple delays, "TROLLZ" is expected to drop on Friday.



