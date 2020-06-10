Elvin Bishop Joins Shirley King On A Brand New Single "I Did You Wrong"





The song is a highlight on King's incredible new album, Blues For A King, which crosses musical genres from blues to rock to soul and back again. Even next to such high wattage guests as Joe Louis Walker, Robben Ford,



Blues For A King will be available on both CD and vinyl starting June 19 from

To purchase the album: https://orcd.co/shirley-king



Track List:

1. All Of My Lovin' feat. Joe Louis Walker

2. Feelin' Alright feat. Duke Robillard

3. I Did You Wrong feat. Elvin Bishop

4. That's All Right Mama feat. Pat Travers

5. Can't Find My Way Home feat.

6. Johnny Porter feat. Arthur Adams

7.

8. Give It All Up feat. Kirk Fletcher

9.

10. Hoodoo Man Blues feat.

11. At Last feat. Steve Cropper New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Word has already begun to spread all over the world that Blues royal, Shirley King, daughter of legend B.B. King, is about to release a new album that features an amazing cast of blues musicians. Anticipation for Blues For A King, the forthcoming album, is riding high, and now eager fans are about to get their first taste of what's to come with the release of "I Did You Wrong." One of the album's smokin' hot original tunes, "I Did You Wrong" features none other than Rock Hall Of Famer, Blues Hall Of Famer and founding member of the iconic Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Elvin Bishop! Together, Bishop and King create a quintessential blues ballad, kicking off with Bishop's ultra sleek guitar that blends perfectly into King's powerful vocals. For blues purists, it doesn't get any better!The song is a highlight on King's incredible new album, Blues For A King, which crosses musical genres from blues to rock to soul and back again. Even next to such high wattage guests as Joe Louis Walker, Robben Ford, Junior Wells, Pat Travers & Elvin Bishop, King absolutely shines as she performs spectacular version of the blues classics "Gallows Pole" and "Hoodoo Blues Man" as well as the soul hit "Johnny Porter" (originally by The Temptations) plus two songs by British rock band Traffic, "Can't Find My Way Home" and "Feelin' Alright?." The album closes with a powerful version of Etta James's unforgettable "At Last," which signals that, at long last, Shirley King is finally getting the attention and recognition she so richly deserves.Blues For A King will be available on both CD and vinyl starting June 19 from Cleopatra Blues, a subsidiary of Cleopatra Records, Inc.To purchase the album: https://orcd.co/shirley-kingTrack List:1. All Of My Lovin' feat. Joe Louis Walker2. Feelin' Alright feat. Duke Robillard3. I Did You Wrong feat. Elvin Bishop4. That's All Right Mama feat. Pat Travers5. Can't Find My Way Home feat. Martin Barre6. Johnny Porter feat. Arthur Adams7. Feeling Good feat. Robben Ford8. Give It All Up feat. Kirk Fletcher9. Gallows Pole feat. Harvey Mandel10. Hoodoo Man Blues feat. Junior Wells & Joe Louis Walker11. At Last feat. Steve Cropper



