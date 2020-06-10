Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 10/06/2020

Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Migos, Meek Mill, Billie Eilish And More Sign Open Letter To New York Police

Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Migos, Meek Mill, Billie Eilish And More Sign Open Letter To New York Police

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The biggest names in the music industry are joining the call for reform of policing in New York.
Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Demi Lovato, Nas, and Meek Mill were among the high-profile artists who signed the letter, which was released in the midst of ongoing nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd. The letter will be sent to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo - who has touted a reform to 50-A as part of a four-part police reform package - as well as New York Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

"We mourn the killing of George Floyd and the unnecessary loss of so many black lives before his," the letter states.
"We must hold accountable those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are victim to their violence. An indispensable step is having access to disciplinary records of law enforcement officers. New York statute 50-A blocks that full transparency, shielding a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it harder to seek justice and bring about reform. It must be repealed immediately."

The lengthy list of signatures from celebrities includes Cynthia Erivo, Kelly Rowland, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, ASAP Ferg, Blondie, Billy Porter, Chaz Bono, David Guetta, Demi Lovato, DJ Pauly D, Earth, Wind and Fire, Future, Justin and Hailey Bieber, J Balvin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Jonas Brothers, Kiefer Sutherland, Leslie Odom Jr., Mandy Moore, Mary J. Blige, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, Norah Jones, Offset, Paula Abdul, Post Malone, Robin Thicke, Sara Bareilles, Scooter Braun, SEAL, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tinashe, Wale and YG.






