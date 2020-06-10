Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Migos, Meek Mill, Billie Eilish And More Sign Open Letter To New York Police



"We mourn the killing of George Floyd and the unnecessary loss of so many black lives before his," the letter states.

"We must hold accountable those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are victim to their violence. An indispensable step is having access to disciplinary records of law enforcement officers. New York statute 50-A blocks that full transparency, shielding a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it harder to seek justice and bring about reform. It must be repealed immediately."



The lengthy list of signatures from celebrities includes Cynthia Erivo, Kelly Rowland, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, ASAP Ferg, Blondie, Billy Porter, Chaz Bono, David Guetta, Demi Lovato, DJ Pauly D, Earth, Wind and Fire, Future, Justin and Hailey Bieber, J Balvin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Jonas Brothers, Kiefer Sutherland, Leslie Odom Jr., Mandy Moore, Mary J. Blige, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, Norah Jones, Offset, Paula Abdul, Post Malone, Robin Thicke, Sara Bareilles, Scooter Braun, SEAL, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tinashe, Wale and YG.




