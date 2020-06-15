Blues Pills To Release New Album "Holy Moly"





On June 1, the band released their #DaheimDabei-concert via Rolling Stone/Metal Hammer/Musikexpress in collaboration with Telekom/Magenta 360. It's available until



If you were blazed by the heaviness of their first self-titled album, and tripped to the psychedelic soul of "Lady In Gold" (#1 in Germany), you won't be immune to the effects of this third dose of the pills.



Holy Moly! was written, produced and recorded in Blues Pills' own analogue studio, which they built in the beautiful countryside of Närke, Sweden. In the old factory building where the studio is located, Zack, Elin and André spent almost a year recording and writing songs.



The album was recorded by Blues Pills' guitarist Zack, with some helping hands along the way from The Hives' Nicolaus Arson and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blues Pills are happy to confirm August 21 as a new release date worldwide. The album will be available on CD, 2CD, a number of different vinyl variants and as a special LP box set.On June 1, the band released their #DaheimDabei-concert via Rolling Stone/Metal Hammer/Musikexpress in collaboration with Telekom/Magenta 360. It's available until September 1.If you were blazed by the heaviness of their first self-titled album, and tripped to the psychedelic soul of "Lady In Gold" (#1 in Germany), you won't be immune to the effects of this third dose of the pills.Holy Moly! was written, produced and recorded in Blues Pills' own analogue studio, which they built in the beautiful countryside of Närke, Sweden. In the old factory building where the studio is located, Zack, Elin and André spent almost a year recording and writing songs.The album was recorded by Blues Pills' guitarist Zack, with some helping hands along the way from The Hives' Nicolaus Arson and Johan Gustafsson, as well as Martin Jacobsson from Rovljud Sound. Holy Moly! is self-produced by Blues Pills and mixed by the Grammy Award-winning Andrew Scheps (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, Adele, Black Sabbath, Rival Sons, Hozier). The album illustration " Beast " is by the artist Daria Hlazatova.



