Gone West (Featuring Colbie Caillat) Debut Album 'Canyons' Out Now

Gone West made their country music debut last year with a whirlwind year with the release of their EP Tides, which impacted immediately and earned 31.1 million streams for the project and reached No. 7 on the Billboard Heatseekers Album chart. Gone West is comprised of 2x Grammy-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Colbie Caillat, multiplatinum songwriter, Grammy winning songwriter & Caillat collaborator Jason Reeves, Hawaiian recording artist Justin Kawika Young (11 #1s in Hawaii) and Academy of Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Triple Tigers recording artists GONE WEST released their anticipated debut album, Canyons today. The 13 songs on Canyons, were all written by Gone West, and 9 of the 13 tracks on the album were produced or co-produced by Gone West. Additional producers and songwriters include Jamie Kenney, Liz Rose, Jimmy Robbins, Eric Arjes, Nathan Chapman, Alysa Vanderheym, Tom Douglas and Summer Overstreet."It's been a really nice process for us, being individual artists, to be in a band with our friends - getting to travel and getting to really dive into country music," Caillat said to USA TODAY / Tennessean.Canyons is Gone West's first full length album and follows the success of debut single "What Could've Been" with over 40 Million streams, the official music video has over 10 Million views (HERE). Along with the album preorder, the band released instant-grat track " Slow Down ", which managed to reach # 1 on Radio Disney Country with its inspiring message that promotes taking a step back and appreciating the people around you. Gone West's previous national performances include the Today Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, People Now, The Grand Ole Opry, Billboard Live among others.Previously released tracks had an overwhelmingly positive reception:"Together, their vocal blend and songwriting skills are impressive — an ever-shifting landscape of warm tones and tumultuous relationships." - CMT.com"(Canyons) completely embraces modern country harmony with sprawling musical adventures into intimate relationships, important friendships and the gamble that comes with each" - Matthew Leimkuehler, USA TODAY/ Tennessean""What Could've Been"…, channels Fleetwood Mac by way of Lady Antebellum, filtering a coed vocal attack through a prism of heartbroken lyrics, layered harmonies and gauzy guitars. " - Robert Crawford, Rolling Stone"Shimmering guitar features and Gone West's memorable harmonies captivate as the band sings of living in the moment on "Slow Down."" - Annie Reuter, Billboard."…(the video is) emotive and thought-provoking, using the beauty of Tennessee's Big East Fork Valley as the backdrop for a heartbreaking story," Christine Vinson, The BootGone West made their country music debut last year with a whirlwind year with the release of their EP Tides, which impacted immediately and earned 31.1 million streams for the project and reached No. 7 on the Billboard Heatseekers Album chart. Gone West is comprised of 2x Grammy-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Colbie Caillat, multiplatinum songwriter, Grammy winning songwriter & Caillat collaborator Jason Reeves, Hawaiian recording artist Justin Kawika Young (11 #1s in Hawaii) and Academy of Country Music and CMT Award nominee Nelly Joy.



