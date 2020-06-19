Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Soundtracks 19/06/2020

Cleopatra Records Unveils The Official Soundtrack To The Lynyrd Skynyrd Biopic "Street Survivors"

Cleopatra Records Unveils The Official Soundtrack To The Lynyrd Skynyrd Biopic "Street Survivors"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a long legal battle that made national headlines, STREET SURVIVORS: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, the full-length film that re-tells the story of the infamous 1977 plane crash that killed several members of Southern Rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd, will finally see the light of day as it is released to video-on-demand services. In conjunction with the film's release, the official soundtrack will be hitting digital music platforms as well as retail stores on June 26th. Comprised of both selections of the film's orchestral score as well as original music inspired by the band, the Street Survivors soundtrack offers a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd and the historic significance of the events depicted in the film. Highlights include a superb rendition by blues rock legend Pat Travers of the classic J.J. Cale song "Call Me The Breeze," which Skynyrd covered on their sophomore effort Second Helping (1974), as well as music performed by the sons of Skynyrd drummer, and survivor of the 1977 crash, Artimus Pyle. The soundtrack will be available on both CD and limited-edition vinyl in your choice of either blue or white!
Pre-order the album: https://orcd.co/street_survivors

Track List:
1. Southern Feeling (Last Day) - Marshall Pyle
2. Wish - Lorenzo Green
3. Black Creek - PyleTribe
4. Curse - PyleTribe
5. Rattlesanke - PyleTribe
6. In Memory Of - Bryan Mabry & Chris Leuzinger
7. Street Survivor - Scott Raines
8. 6 Souls (Score)
9. Call Me The Breeze - Pat Travers
10. Last Flight (Score) [CD ONLY]
11. A Remembrance (Score) [CD ONLY]
12. Rescue (Score) [CD ONLY]






Most read news of the week
Concore Entertainment In Partnership With TNA Entertainment Collaborate To Release "I'll Give My Soul" Music Video From The Upcoming Animation Motion Picture And Animated Series, She-Kings
Founding Members Of Blue Oyster Cult Team Up With Deko Entertainment And Launch Rockheart Records And New Joe Bouchard Release
Clouzine International Music Awards Started To Accept Submissions For All Genres
Craft Recordings Celebrates The 25th Anniversary Of "Collective Soul" With Deluxe Reissue And Vinyl Pressing
Country Music Star Josh Turner Pays Homage To His "Mount Rushmore Of Country Music" With Compelling New Studio Album "Country State Of Mind" To Be Released August 21
Jamaica's Hottest New Triple Threat The Kemist Drops Steamy New Music Video For "On You"
Buildings And Landmarks Across The US To Shine Orange On June 21 For Make Music Day
Chloe x Halle Releases New Video "Forgive Me" To Celebrate The Release Of New Album "Ungodly Hour"
LL Cool J Announces Expansion Of Rock The Bells




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0244150 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022220611572266 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how