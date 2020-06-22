Grammy-Winning Austin Producer & Artist Malik Announces 'Spectrum'





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNGT-uWP0FtHoiXiTQRGEjw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY-winning producer & artist Malik (Ariana Grande, Earthgang, JID) announces Spectrum, his debut project out August 21 through ARTium Recordings, the label run by his mentor, No I.D.The 24-year-old Austin producer (full name Brian Malik Baptiste) describes Spectrum as an epic sci-fi journey through his emotions, each feeling being unique yet still related to each other - similar to all the colors on the spectrum. He adds that "It's a sort of musical take on Pixar's Inside Out, if it were as heavily influenced by Outkast, Graduation-era Kanye West, Days Before Rodeo-era Travis Scott, Acid Rap Chance the Rapper, and Nostalgia Ultra Frank Ocean, as I was."Earlier this month, Malik released Spectrum's first official single "Red" - one of the hardest songs he ever had to write - which channels the anger that comes from the hurt and disrespect that often, Malik argues, is healthy to feel. (Pigeons & Planes called the track "A piece with much of the swung, post Sa-Ra soul that popped up on the internet in the height of the Tumblr era.")Now Malik presents "Orange." While "Red" could channel any restless night, " Orange " finds hope in the morning after that anger. " Orange " also was the first song that Malik ever played for No I.D., and is what sparked the two of them to work together."I met Malik through Barry from Since The 80s and JID, and when I heard his beats and songs I knew immediately he was very very special…" says Dion (No I.D.) Wilson. "I knew I wanted to help him. I always love to help creators move ahead and become forces in the industry."Each of the nine songs on Spectrum are named after specific colors and originally came from longstanding demos, which he decided to revive after working with Ariana Grande and No I.D. From the sunny " Yellow " to the humbling " Green " and tried "Blue," Malik attempts to tell his complete story through music and color."I wanted to give people a 'demo' of what I can do artistically myself," says Malik. "I look at this project as the nucleus to my world (having everything come from one source) by writing, producing, mixing, and mastering everything myself."Malik's already impressive resume includes producing Ariana Grande's "Better Off" and "Make Up." He also has collaborated with Earthgang, JID, Valee, Dreamville for Revenge of the Dreamers, and more.ARTium Recordings is an American independent record label founded by No. I.D., the acclaimed producer and former Executive Vice President of Universal Music Group, and Izabelle Pourreza Wilson. Artists a part of the ARTium family include Common, Jhene Aiko, Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, and Cocaine 80s.Spectrum tracklist:1. Black2. Red3. Orange4. Yellow5. Green6. Blue7. Indigo8. Violet9. WhiteMALIK on the web:https://www.malikonthe.net/https://www.instagram.com/malikonthenet/https://twitter.com/malikonthenethttps://www.facebook.com/malikonthenethttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNGT-uWP0FtHoiXiTQRGEjw



