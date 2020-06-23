Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 23/06/2020

Tom Petty's Family Says Trump's Use Of 'I Won't Back Down' At Tulsa Rally Was Not Authorized

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The family of Tom Petty released a statement, saying they never authorized Donald Trump's campaign to use Petty's song I Won't Back Down at Saturday night's rally.

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the family said. "Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a Sogn of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together."
The statement says that they have issued a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.







Most read news of the week
Billboard-charting Father And Son , Murat Ses And Tan Ses Both Win Akademia Music Awards In Los Angeles
"Through The Lens" Def Jam Recordings To Premiere New Docu-series Focusing On Titans Of Hip-Hop Photography
Multi-Talented Composer, Performer And Comedian Tim Minchin Releases New Single & Video "I'll Take Lonely Tonight" From Debut Album 'Apart Together,' Out This November On BMG
Disturbed Confirm Rescheduled 2021 Dates For The Sickness 20th Anniversary Amphitheater Tour
Dame Vera Lynn, Iconic Voice Of World War II Britain, Has Died At 103
Usher Releases Video For New Song 'California'
Black Eyed Peas Releases New Album "Translation"
EXIT Festival Moves Forward With 20th Anniversary Event This August
T-Pain Releases New Track "Get Up" In Support Of Black Lives Matter




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0239670 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021131038665771 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how