Malachi Drops The Stunning Music Video For Standout Single "Out Of My Reach"

Today's music video release solidifies MALACHI's upward trajectory, as he continues to set his sights on breaking through to the R&B music scene and beyond. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto's newest up-and-coming R&B artist MALACHI today reveals the striking new music video for his standout single, "Out Of My Reach." The track was featured on his debut EP, Right Now released last month via 21 Entertainment/ Universal Music/ Republic Records.Right Now is a genre bending collection of songs that showcase MALACHI's undeniable vocal strength and songwriting abilities. From the mesmerizing piano ballad, "Soul Is Mine," to the upbeat "I Got You," and the hot new island infused single, "Aquafina," each track draws on the diverse range of musical influences that lead to MALACHI's distinct sound and style.Growing up on the outskirts of Toronto, 22-year-old rising artist MALACHI, spent his childhood surrounded by music of all genres. From his Trinidadian-born father's reggae career to his mother's favourite R&B singers like Mary J. Blige, Aaliyah and Destiny's Child, music was always part of his environment. At the age of four, he began grounding himself in music when his grandmother had him join their church's gospel choir. In 2019, MALACHI took the world by storm with his debut mixtape, Bread Winner, and a number of stand out singles including, "Son of a Gun," "We Don't Mind," "I Got You," "San Fernando Wine," and his major label debut, "Right Now."Today's music video release solidifies MALACHI's upward trajectory, as he continues to set his sights on breaking through to the R&B music scene and beyond.



