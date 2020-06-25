Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 25/06/2020

Malachi Drops The Stunning Music Video For Standout Single "Out Of My Reach"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto's newest up-and-coming R&B artist MALACHI today reveals the striking new music video for his standout single, "Out Of My Reach." The track was featured on his debut EP, Right Now released last month via 21 Entertainment/ Universal Music/ Republic Records.

Right Now is a genre bending collection of songs that showcase MALACHI's undeniable vocal strength and songwriting abilities. From the mesmerizing piano ballad, "Soul Is Mine," to the upbeat "I Got You," and the hot new island infused single, "Aquafina," each track draws on the diverse range of musical influences that lead to MALACHI's distinct sound and style.

Growing up on the outskirts of Toronto, 22-year-old rising artist MALACHI, spent his childhood surrounded by music of all genres. From his Trinidadian-born father's reggae career to his mother's favourite R&B singers like Mary J. Blige, Aaliyah and Destiny's Child, music was always part of his environment. At the age of four, he began grounding himself in music when his grandmother had him join their church's gospel choir. In 2019, MALACHI took the world by storm with his debut mixtape, Bread Winner, and a number of stand out singles including, "Son of a Gun," "We Don't Mind," "I Got You," "San Fernando Wine," and his major label debut, "Right Now."
Today's music video release solidifies MALACHI's upward trajectory, as he continues to set his sights on breaking through to the R&B music scene and beyond.






Most read news of the week
Billboard-charting Father And Son , Murat Ses And Tan Ses Both Win Akademia Music Awards In Los Angeles
"Through The Lens" Def Jam Recordings To Premiere New Docu-series Focusing On Titans Of Hip-Hop Photography
Black Eyed Peas Releases New Album "Translation"
Independent Injustice Online Music Showcase - Voice Of The Unheard - Just Us 4 Us
Rebecca Coupe Franks 'Every Little Thing Counts' Out July 1, 2020
Liam Gallagher Scores Third UK No 1 Album
Justice Comes Alive Announces 50+ Artists For Virtual Music Festival Benefiting Plus1 For Black Lives Fund
Check Out Union Kain "Waiting For The World To End" Live Music Video
Beyonce Releases Surprise New Track "Black Parade," On Juneteenth




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0224290 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020017623901367 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how