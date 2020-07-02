Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 02/07/2020

Brasstracks Shares "Missed Your Call" Music Video - And Call To Action To Support Black-Led Organizations

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY Award-winning duo Brasstracks (multi-instrumentalist Ivan Jackson and percussionist Conor Rayne) release the visual for their latest track "Missed Your Call." The video includes an inventive ending encouraging fans to do their part to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

A blend of handheld and drone footage, the visual is edited together to appear as a live stream that explores the empty streets and skies of New York and London as viewers comment in real-time, and the musicians comment on the song's lyrics and horn licks. The song about 'missing a call' turns into a special and specific call to action as the video starts with a list of black-led organizations fighting racism and outlines exactly how fans can get involved through donations and volunteer work along with the best ways to get in touch. The organizations are Grassroots Law Project, Black Visions Collective, and Reclaim The Block.

This week, the duo used their platforms to encourage fans to participate in a phone bank, calling local and national politicians to demand change. Today, from 1-3pm ET Rayne will be live on Instagram making calls and from 330-530pm ET Jackson will be live on Twitch.

NYC bred and based, Brasstracks will continue to release A-B-side tracks, featuring an amazing cast of musicians and collaborators throughout 2020 leading up to the release of their new album. Recorded in both London and NYC, the album will be released later this year via EQT/Capitol Records. Check out Brasstracks' recent track "Change For Me (ft. Samm Henshaw)" along with the accompanying video - a love letter to NYC - here.

Since forming in 2014, Brasstracks have become one of music's most in-demand horn/percussion duos and the force behind songs by Chance the Rapper (earning a GRAMMY® Award for their work on "No Problem"), Anderson .Paak, Khalid, Wyclef Jean and more. They're also Mark Ronson's go-to musicians; Jackson and Rayne accompanied Ronson during his "SNL" performance with Miley Cyrus, and Jackson performed on the show alongside Harry Styles last year. Brasstracks have received critical praise from Complex, The FADER, XXL, VICE, The Guardian and more.

PRAISE FOR BRASSTRACKS:
"A unique pleasure all its own." - The FADER
"Will put a smile on your face no matter what"- COMPLEX
"electrifying brass for a sound that thoroughly uplifts" - AV Club
"Equipped for both jazz lovers and hip-hop fanatics….sound that's driven by soulful brass but grounded to a funk beat" — V Magazine
"'a sunshine offering... discussing self-worth, self-love, and how to forge changes in your world for the better" - CLASH






