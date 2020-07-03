Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Soundtracks 03/07/2020

Award-Winning Composer Inon Zur Scores "Outriders"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SQUARE ENIX today revealed EMMY Award winner and three-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur is scoring the music for OUTRIDERS™, the highly anticipated upcoming RPG-Shooter from People Can Fly, the developers of Gears of War: Judgment and BULLETSTORM, and Square Enix External Studios, the minds behind SLEEPING DOGS® and JUST CAUSE®.
"As a composer it's always extremely exciting to be involved in building new worlds and telling new stories, so I'm thrilled to reveal that I have composed the score for People Can Fly and Square Enix's epic sci-fi action game 'OUTRIDERS'. It was a lot of fun blending heavy orchestral soundscapes and futuristic musical sound design for this rollercoaster sci-fi adventure and I can't wait to share the music with you," said Inon Zur.

"We were really excited to have Inon on board to do the soundtrack for the game. He's a legend in the industry and the team were big fans of his work already," said Bartek Kmita, Creative Director of OUTRIDERS at People Can Fly. "He worked closely with us to develop a sound that fit with the story and world that we're creating, and he composed truly dynamic and powerful tracks for us that added so much depth to the tone and feel of the game."

OUTRIDERS is a massive experience, not just in terms of the amount of hours of gameplay it will offer, but in how far you travel in the course of the game's dark sci-fi story. The campaign will take you on an epic journey across Enoch, a savage world where everything has mysteriously hyper-evolved to wipe Humanity from the face of the planet. From the mud and dirt of the desperate Human colony, to the wild and mysterious jungles and stark, unforgiving deserts, you will explore the far reaches of the frontiers, gain incredible powers, and make discoveries that change everything.
OUTRIDERS will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, the Xbox One family of devices, and PC in Holiday 2020.






