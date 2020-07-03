Decay Share New Single 'Staring At The Sun'





Matthew Pickford - Bassist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Liverpool post-Hardcore outfit DECAY are very pleased to share their new title track single today from their forthcoming debut album, Staring At The Sun, which is released 10th July 2020 through Fox Recordings.The third, and heaviest track yet, 'Staring At The Sun' is available now through all good digital service providers. Added to Spotify's official 'Hot New Bands' & 'Alt Rocked' playlists today, the song aims to build on burgeoning support from the likes of Daniel P. Carter at BBC Radio 1's The Rock Show and Steve Lamacq at BBC Radio 6.Commenting on the single, vocalist, Danny Reposar, explains: "The single was the first song we wrote after finishing our first EP Modern Conversation (2019). As often happens in this scenario, we'd hit what we thought was a creative block, but forced ourselves to push through, and draw in inspiration from unusual angles - in this case from nature".Recorded over a 3-week period in February, the band joined Ian Sadler (ROAM, Homebound) to begin piecing together their album Staring At The Sun, drawing in influence from the weighty emo of groups like Basement, Title Fight and Citizen but adding a colour and shape that can only come from life in the North East of England.A bold step in the band's ascent their debut album, Staring At The Sun, aims to hold up a mirror to the human condition, embracing both the good and the bad: "At the time of writing the track we were all going through a lot of troubles and setbacks within our personal lives; death, grievance and heartbreak to name a few. We wanted to write a record that ebbed and flowed in a way that our emotions were at the time of writing. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows. From being uninspired, to a major musical breakthrough, to grieving the loss of a loved one. The record is a reflection of our everyday lives in and out of the band and is something I hope a lot of people resonate with."Staring At The Sun is released 10th July via Fox Recordshttps://www.facebook.com/decayisabandhttps://twitter.com/Decaythebandhttps://www.instagram.com/decaythebandDECAY are: Daniel Reposar - VocalistNathan Peloe - Rhythm GuitaristToby Hacking - Drummer.Matthew Pickford - Bassist



