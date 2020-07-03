Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 03/07/2020

Pop Punk & Pink Band Give Me A Reason Debut New Music Video

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swiss pop punk quartet Give Me A Reason tap into another era with a music video for their new single "Sad." The energetic, crystal clear track is about people who try to hold you back while you pursue your dream. The ones that try to force you into a mold and believe there's no way to live other than the 9 to 5 life.

Although none of the members were alive during the time period that the video portrays, they do a bang-up job recreating a slice of nostalgia. When searching for a vibrant, timeless location for the shoot, Give Me A Reason found the Supercandy Pop-Up Museum in Germany, an exhibit devoted to creating sensational, Insta-worthy shoots. The band made quite the mess during the last scene of "Sad" and said that it was "a hustle to get everything cleaned up."

After their debut album in summer 2019, Give Me A Reason decided to reshuffle the cards and approach the world in a new color. With new members, new music and a new concept, the band flew to LA to record the upcoming EP Vice Versa with Blake Roses of Pastel Recording Company (Good Charlotte, State Champs, 5 Seconds of Summer).

With catchy melodies and modern elements, Give Me A Reason turn all bad vibes upside down and put you in a good mood! "Let's make this sad world, look funny!"

Vice Versa will be released on October 23rd.






Most read news of the week
Texas Singer/songwriter Chris Gardner Pens/records/releases "second Helpings"
The Weeknd Donates Half A Million Dollars To Support Frontline Hospital Workers At Scarborough Health Network
Music Producer Thousand Times Transcends The Apocalypse To Emerge With A Global Empire & Hot Record
Combined Global Streams Of Katy Perr's "Daisies" Surpass 105 Million!
Music Company Bopper Pushes Further In Helping Agencies To Get The Song They Want
Kane Brown Added To CMA Summer Stay-Cay
MTV Video Music Awards To Take Place In Brooklyn, Governor Andrew Cuomo Confirmed
Kanye West Releases "Wash Us In The Blood" Ft. Travis Scott
Ringo Starr To Celebrate 80th Birthday With Charity Broadcast




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0263350 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021688938140869 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how