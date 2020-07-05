Alternative Rock Band The Nomadic Releases New Single "Beyond Blue"





Having been originally influenced by numerous cultures and ways of life, The Nomadic promotes and advocates for issues of social action and innovation, human rights, support for minorities, as well as doing the next right thing, including the idea that it is never too late, including for people to follow their dreams and passions. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian guitarist and singer/songwriter Robert Gaylard brings a unique perspective and vision when it comes to creating music. His inspiration and passion for starting The Nomadic began early on as a child after traveling to many countries like Myanmar (formerly Burma), Singapore and the Solomon Islands. His "nomadic" lifestyle continued on into his adulthood when he began to work for the United Nations in various countries such as: Kenya, Somalia, the Sudan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Israel and Palestine. His travels eventually brought him to New York in September of 2012 and motivated him to pursue his songwriting by establishing an indie rock band.In the year 2019, Rob took a one year leave of absence from the UN to follow his musical passion and focus specifically on songwriting and live performance. The Nomadic released its debut single "Drifting" on the 2nd of September in 2019, and is set to release a series of songs including: "Waiting," "Manhattan View," "Walk the Streets," "Beyond Blue," "Grand Mistakes" and "Under a Georgia Sky." Influenced by artists like Oasis, Radiohead, The Verve, Bruce Springsteen, Phosphorescent, The War on Drugs, Arizona and the 1975, The Nomadic produces a sound genre like no other as alternative rock meets blues with hints of Americana and pop."Beyond Blue" is about being there for someone- a friend, a lover, a family member, going through a tough time mentally, be it sadness, isolation, depression, PTSD; it is about letting them know that 'this too shall pass' and there is always a space to talk, and that someone has been through what you are going through now, that there is 'nothing new under the sun'. That with the help of friends and family, the moment will surely pass, and you will be taken "Beyond Blue." We hope fans of The Nomadic will love the song!" says Rob.Having been originally influenced by numerous cultures and ways of life, The Nomadic promotes and advocates for issues of social action and innovation, human rights, support for minorities, as well as doing the next right thing, including the idea that it is never too late, including for people to follow their dreams and passions.



