Experience Hendrix L.L.C. And Authentic Hendrix LLC To Release Jimi Hendrix's Famed Star Spangled Banner Via StraxAR Augmented Reality In Support Of Black Lives Matter

Strax Networks Inc. is changing the way visual content is experienced around the world. Via our StraxAR™ platform, we offer simple, informative, interruption-free, and rapid time-to-value augmented reality experiences for partners and their customers, delivering revolutionary speed and accessibility. View, learn, and discover a world beyond your everyday reality as StraxAR™ opens new doors of perception and expression. Visit us online at www.straxnetworks.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Strax Networks Inc.) Experience Hendrix L.L.C. and Authentic Hendrix LLC, the family companies of the iconic guitarist are announcing a collaboration today with Strax Networks Inc. using their augmented reality application, "StraxAR™", to present exclusive content from Jimi Hendrix in support of Black Lives Matter.Augmented Reality brings the digital world together with the physical world by "augmenting" digital content onto a physical object or image. In the case of the "StraxAR™" app, millions of Jimi's album covers and other imagery chosen and licensed by the Hendrix companies will be combined to form channels showcasing his artistry, music, and performances to more fans around the world. "StraxAR™" also enables Experience Hendrix L.L.C. and Authentic Hendrix LLC to change content at will, effectively "broadcasting" it across millions of different target images continuously and free from any censorship or interruption. The StraxAR™ AR channels will have constant, direct engagement with fans and deliver exclusive material, globally, opening new gateways of accessibility to countless Hendrix enthusiasts. "Independence is about freedom," said Janie Hendrix, President and CEO of the Experience Hendrix L.L.C., "I think it's fitting that this specific release of Jimi's most spectacular musical statement about freedom and bravery would coincide with Independence Day and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Recognizing the value of life is the ultimate form of freedom…freedom to live."To download the StraxAR™ App, please go to www.straxnetworks.com and download, or visit the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and search for StraxAR - augmented reality, or simply click on the links below:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.straxtechnologies.straxarthttps://apps.apple.com/us/app/straxar-augmented-reality/id1435860636?mt=8The special clip of the Star Spangled Banner will initially be presented on the following images: Black Lives Matter sign, Five of Jimi's album covers (Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold as Love, Electric Ladyland, Band of Gypsys, Both Sides of the Sky, Freedom the Atlanta Pop Festival) and the $1, 5, 10 and 20 dollar bills since they are readily available."We are honored to be working with Experience Hendrix L.L.C. and Authentic Hendrix LLC and being able to support Black Lives Matter with this collaboration," said Eric Singleton, CEO of Strax Networks Inc., "our ability to create direct engagement channels for the artist with exclusive content via the StraxAR™ augmented reality platform opens new doors to connect with their fan base in settings not possible before.""Jimi Hendrix was an icon, guiding light, and touchpoint for a generation - he was and is the very essence of freedom and independence, we are very proud to be a part of this event," said Alan Mariotti, CSO of Strax Networks Inc.About Experience Hendrix L.L.C. & Authentic Hendrix LLCFounded by James 'Al' Hendrix, Jimi's father, in 1995, Experience Hendrix, has been managed since its inception by the family members handpicked by Al during his tenure as Chairman. It is the official family company charged with managing the music, name, image and likeness of Jimi Hendrix. As a part of their daily operations, Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix oversee Jimi's timeless legacy on a worldwide basis and have carefully developed programs around their related trademarks and copyrights in connection with that mission.www.jimihendrix.comAbout Strax Networks Inc.Strax Networks Inc. is changing the way visual content is experienced around the world. Via our StraxAR™ platform, we offer simple, informative, interruption-free, and rapid time-to-value augmented reality experiences for partners and their customers, delivering revolutionary speed and accessibility. View, learn, and discover a world beyond your everyday reality as StraxAR™ opens new doors of perception and expression. Visit us online at www.straxnetworks.com



