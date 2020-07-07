Low Cut Connie Releases New Song "Stay As Long As You Like"



"I had Amede Ardoin on my mind with this song," says Weiner. "He was a



VICE News recently featured Low Cut Connie and their performance for frontline workers at the Southern Ocean Medical Center hospital in Manahawkin, NJ on May 13. After viewing Weiner's "Tough Cookies" livestream from their hospital, they invited him to perform one of the first safe, socially-distanced concerts in the country where they performed original material, covers requested by the staff and the hospital's signature "Song of Hope," "Here Comes The Sun."



Low Cut Connie announced his new album with the video for the album's title track "Private Lives." NPR Music's Ann Powers called the song "The freak anthem we need right now" and Rolling Stone said "The title track is an archetypal upbeat piano-rocker from the road-warrior collective, with Adam Weiner celebrating the secret side hustles and quiet eccentricities of the 'town freaks' in his native Philadelphia."



Released against the backdrop of a global quarantine, "Private Lives" reminds us that our isolations and connections relate to so much more than the external, physical world. "I'm obsessed with understanding people's interior lives," explains Weiner. "In order to explore that idea, I had to create a flow that went in and out of these characters' private spheres. There had to be a push and pull between their external and internal worlds. I knew if I was going to pull that off, I was going to have make a big album."

With 5 albums released to date, select highlights from the band's impressive career include endorsements from Barack Obama and Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list for their album Call Me Sylvia.





17) Stay As Long as You Like New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Low Cut Connie released the new song "Stay As Long As You Like" accompanied by the music video directed by frontman Adam Weiner who describes it as, "a love letter to my fans. I miss hugging them." The track is off his forthcoming double album Private Lives out October 13, 2020 via Contender Records/MidCitizen Records."I had Amede Ardoin on my mind with this song," says Weiner. "He was a Black Creole musician 100 years ago who had the most soulful, spine-tingling voice imaginable. He suffered greatly and sang joyful music with a slice of pain shot through it. He was on my mind when I did this one."Every Thursday and Saturday at 6:00 pm ET, Low Cut Connie's "Tough Cookies Starring Low Cut Connie" livestream airs on the band's social media profiles. The shows have been praised by many including Rolling Stone, The Philadelpia Inqurier, and Ann Powers, who in conversation with NPR's All Things Considered said, "[Low Cut Connie's] hitting new levels of superstardom with these shows... he makes it feel like you're at Madison Square Garden, all the way up to having audience participation, getting people to sing along." Weiner also began having guests on the show starting with Big Freedia [NITE 26] and Don Bryant [NITE 28].VICE News recently featured Low Cut Connie and their performance for frontline workers at the Southern Ocean Medical Center hospital in Manahawkin, NJ on May 13. After viewing Weiner's "Tough Cookies" livestream from their hospital, they invited him to perform one of the first safe, socially-distanced concerts in the country where they performed original material, covers requested by the staff and the hospital's signature "Song of Hope," "Here Comes The Sun."Low Cut Connie announced his new album with the video for the album's title track "Private Lives." NPR Music's Ann Powers called the song "The freak anthem we need right now" and Rolling Stone said "The title track is an archetypal upbeat piano-rocker from the road-warrior collective, with Adam Weiner celebrating the secret side hustles and quiet eccentricities of the 'town freaks' in his native Philadelphia."Released against the backdrop of a global quarantine, "Private Lives" reminds us that our isolations and connections relate to so much more than the external, physical world. "I'm obsessed with understanding people's interior lives," explains Weiner. "In order to explore that idea, I had to create a flow that went in and out of these characters' private spheres. There had to be a push and pull between their external and internal worlds. I knew if I was going to pull that off, I was going to have make a big album."With 5 albums released to date, select highlights from the band's impressive career include endorsements from Barack Obama and Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list for their album Call Me Sylvia. Private Lives Tracklist:1) Private Lives2) Help Me3) Now You Know4) Run To Me Darlin5) Take a Little Ride Downtown6) Wild Ride7) If I Die8) It Don't Take A Genius9) Look What They Did10) Tea Time11) The Fuckin You Get (for the Fuckin You Got)12) Quiet Time13) Charyse14) Nobody Else Will Believe You15) What Has Happened To Me16) Let It All Hang Out Tonite17) Stay As Long as You Like



