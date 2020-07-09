Earth Recordings: Two New Releases For Record Store Day, August 29th



Limited edition yellow vinyl gatefold sleeve includes rare vintage photos and detailed liner notes

After the incredible success of the film Easy Rider,



Featuring the first ever performances of Kristofferson's legendary "Me and

'The Last Movie' recordings are being released for the first time ever in any audio format - taken from the original movie reels.



Bert Jansch 'Live In Italy'



Previously unreleased live recording of Bert Jansch's stunning concert in Mestre at the Teatro Corso, Italy 1977. The performance also features appearances from

This special double vinyl release is housed in a wide spined sleeve and includes a download card.

"One the most important figures in finger-picking and the acoustic guitar" The New Yorker

"An extraordinary guitarist" The Guardian



Founded in London in 2015 Earth Recordings is a specialist reissue label producing high quality archival releases.

From privately issued Tasmanian psych-folk obscurities (Howard Eynon, Steve Warner) to the bona-fide royalty of British folk music (Bert Jansch, Shirley Collins, Anne Briggs), with various digressions in between (Mikael Tariverdiev, Alias

Earth's eclectic catalogue is built on a love for music rooted in tradition but shot through with a free-spirited nature. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dennis Hopper's 'The Last Movie' OST - Various ArtistsLimited edition yellow vinyl gatefold sleeve includes rare vintage photos and detailed liner notesAfter the incredible success of the film Easy Rider, Dennis Hopper was given complete freedom to direct and star in the bizarre, surrealist The Last Movie - released in 1971. Filmed in a drug fuelled haze in Peru with Hopper, Peter Fonda, Kris Kristofferson, Dean Stockwell, Michelle Phillips, Russ Tamblyn, and Samuel Fuller - there has never been a soundtrack to this film until now!Featuring the first ever performances of Kristofferson's legendary "Me and Bobby McGee" plus sublime country-folk songs from John Buck Wilkin, Peruvian folk & dance music - all recorded live on set in Peru - nothing was overdubbed. Plus, provocative movie dialogue from Dennis Hopper, Sam Fuller and others.'The Last Movie' recordings are being released for the first time ever in any audio format - taken from the original movie reels.Bert Jansch 'Live In Italy' Double vinyl with gatefold sleevePreviously unreleased live recording of Bert Jansch's stunning concert in Mestre at the Teatro Corso, Italy 1977. The performance also features appearances from Martin Jenkins, Sam Mitchell and Leo Wijnkamp, Jr.This special double vinyl release is housed in a wide spined sleeve and includes a download card."One the most important figures in finger-picking and the acoustic guitar" The New Yorker"An extraordinary guitarist" The GuardianFounded in London in 2015 Earth Recordings is a specialist reissue label producing high quality archival releases.From privately issued Tasmanian psych-folk obscurities (Howard Eynon, Steve Warner) to the bona-fide royalty of British folk music (Bert Jansch, Shirley Collins, Anne Briggs), with various digressions in between (Mikael Tariverdiev, Alias Grace OST, The Music of Bagpuss).Earth's eclectic catalogue is built on a love for music rooted in tradition but shot through with a free-spirited nature.



