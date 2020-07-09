Earth Recordings: Two New Releases For Record Store Day, August 29th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Dennis Hopper's 'The Last Movie' OST - Various
Limited edition yellow vinyl gatefold sleeve includes rare vintage photos and detailed liner notes
After the incredible success of the film Easy Rider, Dennis
Hopper was given complete freedom to direct and star in the bizarre, surrealist The Last Movie - released in 1971. Filmed in a drug fuelled haze in Peru with Hopper, Peter
Fonda, Kris Kristofferson, Dean Stockwell, Michelle Phillips, Russ Tamblyn, and Samuel Fuller - there has never been a soundtrack to this film until now!
Featuring the first ever performances of Kristofferson's legendary "Me and Bobby
McGee" plus sublime country-folk songs from John Buck Wilkin, Peruvian folk & dance music - all recorded live on set in Peru - nothing was overdubbed. Plus, provocative movie dialogue from Dennis
Hopper, Sam Fuller and others.
'The Last Movie' recordings are being released for the first time ever in any audio format - taken from the original movie reels.
Bert Jansch 'Live In Italy'
Double
vinyl with gatefold sleeve
Previously unreleased live recording of Bert Jansch's stunning concert in Mestre at the Teatro Corso, Italy 1977. The performance also features appearances from Martin
Jenkins, Sam Mitchell and Leo Wijnkamp, Jr.
This special double vinyl release is housed in a wide spined sleeve and includes a download card.
"One the most important figures in finger-picking and the acoustic guitar" The New Yorker
"An extraordinary guitarist" The Guardian
Founded in London in 2015 Earth Recordings is a specialist reissue label producing high quality archival releases.
From privately issued Tasmanian psych-folk obscurities (Howard Eynon, Steve Warner) to the bona-fide royalty of British folk music (Bert Jansch, Shirley Collins, Anne Briggs), with various digressions in between (Mikael Tariverdiev, Alias Grace
OST, The Music
of Bagpuss).
Earth's eclectic catalogue is built on a love for music rooted in tradition but shot through with a free-spirited nature.