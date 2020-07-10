Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 10/07/2020

Waylon Payne Shares Act II From His Album 'Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me' Out September 11

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Waylon Payne shares the second chapter from his forthcoming four-part album 'Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me,' due September 11. Act II is the darkest chapter of the album's four acts and includes three tracks -- "All The Trouble," "Dangerous Criminal" and "Shiver" - finding the "poetically unguarded" (NPR) songwriter facing down his inner demons.

Soulful rocker "All The Trouble," written by Payne with Lee Ann Womack and Adam Wright, originally recorded in 2017 by Womack and nominated for a GRAMMY the following year for Best Americana Roots Song, charts the precarious road to recovery, while "Dangerous Criminal" takes an unflinching look in the mirror, and the gorgeous violin-led track "Shiver" reveals how love's crystal illusions can be blinding.

Act II from the album full of "incredible songs" (VICE Noisey) titled 'Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me' is available to stream.
"It is always darkest just before the dawn," says Payne. "In order to be whole, both light and dark must be acknowledged and validated. That reckoning lies here."

'Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me' tracklist:
Act I
1. Sins of the Father (Waylon Payne)
2. Dead on a Wheel (Waylon Payne)
3. High Horse (Waylon Payne)

Act II
4. All the Trouble (Waylon Payne, Adam Wright, Lee Ann Womack)
5. Dangerous Criminal (Waylon Payne)
6. Shiver (Waylon Payne)

Payne's team includes Carnival Music, EMPIRE, Paradigm Talent Agency, Shore Fire Media and Girlilla Marketing. For more information on Waylon Payne, visit waylonpaynemusic.com.






Most read news of the week
New Juice WRLD Album "Legends Never Die" Announced
Adele Is Working With Whitney Houston's Producer & John Legend For Upcoming Album!
Marcus King Announces 'Four Of A Kind - Live From Nashville'
My Morning Jacket To Release New Album "The Waterfall II"
Mike Block Announces New World Music LP Guzo, Releases First Single 'Expression Of Concern'
Fit For A King Announces Highly Anticipated Album 'The Path'
My Coma Dreams Available For Free Streaming Beginning July 17
In Hearts Wake Debut "Dystopia" Music Video/Single; Announce Eco-Conscious Limited-Edition Vinyl Pre-Order
Rap Icon Lil Wayne Releases "Free Weezy" Album On All Streaming Platforms In Celebration Of Project's 5th Anniversary




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0296900 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024752616882324 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how