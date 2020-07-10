Waylon Payne Shares Act II From His Album 'Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me' Out September 11





Soulful rocker "All The Trouble," written by Payne with



Act II from the album full of "incredible songs" (VICE Noisey) titled 'Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me' is available to stream.

"It is always darkest just before the dawn," says Payne. "In order to be whole, both light and dark must be acknowledged and validated. That reckoning lies here."



'Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me' tracklist:

Act I

1. Sins of the Father (Waylon Payne)

2. Dead on a Wheel (Waylon Payne)

3. High Horse (Waylon Payne)



Act II

4. All the Trouble (Waylon Payne, Adam Wright, Lee Ann Womack)

5. Dangerous Criminal (Waylon Payne)

6.



