Daryl Sherman, Isaac Ben Ayala, Terry Waldo And More To Take Part In Piano In Bryant Park

"The return of this program signifies an important step on the road to normalcy in the city," said Dan Biederman, executive director of Bryant Park Corporation. "Outdoor cultural and entertainment events will fill a void since many indoor concert venues remain off-limits. And we know many park visitors have been anticipating the resumption of our events and activities."



Audiences are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing while seated in the park's iconic moveable bistro chairs.



2020 Schedule:

July 13, 14, 16

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Daryl Sherman

Voted Best Jazz Vocalist Hot House Magazine



July 20, 21, 23

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Isaac ben Ayala

Performing & Film Recording Artist



July 27, 28, 30

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Deanna Witkowski

Winner Great American Jazz Piano Competition



Aug. 3, 4, 6

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Victor Lin

Kenny Barron Trained, Columbia University Instructor



Aug. 10, 11, 13

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm



Pianist, Organist, Dancer



Aug. 17, 18, 20

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

DAN MANJOVI

Recording Artist, Performer, Composer



Aug. 24, 25, 27

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Frank Owens

Arranger, Composer, Musical Director



Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 3

(Monday - Tuesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Terry Waldo

Ragtime, Protégé of the late Eubie Blake



Sept. 4

(Friday)

12:30 - 2:30pm

Bertha Hope

Jazz Pianist, Teacher, Composer, Arranger



Sept. 7, 8, 9

(Monday - Tuesday - Wednesday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Luiz Simas

Brazilian & American Jazz



Sept. 10, 11, 14

(Thursday - Friday -Monday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Russ Kassoff

Trio & Solo Jazz, Broadway,



Sept. 15, 16, 17

(Tuesday - Wednesday - Thursday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Ayako Shirasaki

Virtuoso Pianist with a "Tender Touch"



Sept. 18, 21, 22

(Friday - Monday - Tuesday)

12:30-2:30 pm

Charlie Judkins

Ragtime, Protégé of Bryant Park's Terry Waldo



Sept. 23, 24, 25

(Wednesday, Thursday, Friday)

12:30-2:30pm

Yuka Aikawa

Jazz, Composer, Accompanist



Sept. 28, 29, 30

(Monday - Tuesday - Wednesday)

12 :30-2 :30pm

Sue Maskaleris

Thelonious Monk Competition Winner, Composer



Oct. 1, 2

(Thursday - Friday)

12:30 - 2:30pm

Bertha Hope

Jazz Pianist, Teacher, Composer, Arranger



