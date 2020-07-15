Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/07/2020

Bandsintown Partners With DJ Vanic For Hybrid EDM And Gaming Festival, Ocean Meets Music

Bandsintown Partners With DJ Vanic For Hybrid EDM And Gaming Festival, Ocean Meets Music
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bandsintown, the live event discovery platform and hub for livestreaming, continues its impressive run of hosting unique festival experiences online by joining together with DJ Vanic (DJ, producer, remixer of Lana Del Rey and The Chainsmokers amongst others) to put on the hybrid music and esports festival, Ocean Meets Music. Bandsintown will livestream the festival on Bandsintown LIVE all day on Saturday July 18 from 6pm - 1am ET/ 3pm - 10pm PT.

DJ Vanic has gathered celebrities, fellow DJs, and the biggest names in e-sports for Ocean Meets Music to help the Vancouver Aquarium, with all net proceeds from donations and sponsorship going to the not-for-profit. Since closing to the public in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vancouver Aquarium has been in a precarious financial position, leaving the long term future of the education, research, and conservation aquarium at risk.

The eclectic line-up combines 14 of the best EDM DJs with big names in the gaming community who will compete in gaming tournaments, including a live Valorant tournament. "Riding off our online festival DREAMWORLD with 5M viewers, we're excited to work with amazing partners like Vanic and Bandsintown for our next big festival experience with DJ sets and a whole new gaming experience we can't wait to debut on the new digital stage," said Abhi Mehta, CEO of We Dream Worlds, one of the organizers of the festival.

THX has also been brought on board as the official audio sponsor of the festival, and will be contributing their technical expertise to enhance the at-home clubbing experience with THX Spatial Audio for each DJ set. The THX Spatial Audio Cloud Clubbing setting is a custom tuning that immerses listeners in the music and simulates the way audio sounds during a DJ performance live at a club. Festival-goers will have a heightened, realistic experience, as if sitting, or dancing, front row at a private show.

"The combination of livestreaming, music, gaming, and tech highlights the diverse activity that we at Bandsintown are proud to present on our Bandsintown LIVE channel," said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown. "And given the situation facing the Vancouver Aquarium, we are happy to co-sponsor this event and use our platform as leaders in the livestreaming world to do real-world good."

Ocean Meets Music can be livestreamed on Bandsintown LIVE and on the Trap Nation channel on YouTube on Saturday July 18 from 6pm - 1am ET/ 3pm - 10pm PT. For more information, please visit the Ocean Meets Music festival site, here.

Music Lineup:
VANIC
DJ SODA
Brooks
TOKYO MACHINE
Poni
Hahlweg
DNMO
Grant
WEIRD GENIUSES
Cheat Codes
Nurko
Gammer
...PLUS A SECRET GUEST, TO BE REVEALED

Gaming Lineup:
KUURO
JERICHO
Emong
Vincent
QuarterJade
JakenBakeLive
LIONE
JVNA
Team Liquid Mendo
SanchoWest
Calcium






Most read news of the week
Northwest String Summit Announces Final Lineup For 'Hiding Out At Home: A Virtual Northwest String Summit'
Dianthus Featuring Twin Sisters Jackie And Jessica Parry Sign With Deko Entertainment And Release New Single And Video For "Realms"
The Flamenco Rumba Rock N Roll Pioneers Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'The Greatest Hits Album!'
Khalid & Post Malone Tie For BMI Songwriter Of The Year; BMI Salutes Its Top Songwriters For The 2020 BMI Pop Awards
Blackbear Releases "Queen Of Broken Hearts" New Single And Music Video Out Now
Pitbull Partners With LiveXLive For Multi-Year Deal To Develop, Produce & Distribute Unique Original Content
African American High School Music Group Releases Groundbreaking Animated Video Addressing Current Social Issues
Jacob Collier Details Djesse Vol. 3 Ft. T-Pain, Jessie Reyez, Tori Kelly, Rapsody: New Single Out Now
Kygo & Tina Turner To Release Remix Of "What's Love Got To Do With It"!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0237069 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027689933776855 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how