Bandsintown Partners With DJ Vanic For Hybrid EDM And Gaming Festival, Ocean Meets Music

Calcium New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bandsintown, the live event discovery platform and hub for livestreaming, continues its impressive run of hosting unique festival experiences online by joining together with DJ Vanic (DJ, producer, remixer of Lana Del Rey and The Chainsmokers amongst others) to put on the hybrid music and esports festival, Ocean Meets Music. Bandsintown will livestream the festival on Bandsintown LIVE all day on Saturday July 18 from 6pm - 1am ET/ 3pm - 10pm PT.DJ Vanic has gathered celebrities, fellow DJs, and the biggest names in e-sports for Ocean Meets Music to help the Vancouver Aquarium, with all net proceeds from donations and sponsorship going to the not-for-profit. Since closing to the public in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vancouver Aquarium has been in a precarious financial position, leaving the long term future of the education, research, and conservation aquarium at risk.The eclectic line-up combines 14 of the best EDM DJs with big names in the gaming community who will compete in gaming tournaments, including a live Valorant tournament. "Riding off our online festival DREAMWORLD with 5M viewers, we're excited to work with amazing partners like Vanic and Bandsintown for our next big festival experience with DJ sets and a whole new gaming experience we can't wait to debut on the new digital stage," said Abhi Mehta, CEO of We Dream Worlds, one of the organizers of the festival.THX has also been brought on board as the official audio sponsor of the festival, and will be contributing their technical expertise to enhance the at-home clubbing experience with THX Spatial Audio for each DJ set. The THX Spatial Audio Cloud Clubbing setting is a custom tuning that immerses listeners in the music and simulates the way audio sounds during a DJ performance live at a club. Festival-goers will have a heightened, realistic experience, as if sitting, or dancing, front row at a private show."The combination of livestreaming, music, gaming, and tech highlights the diverse activity that we at Bandsintown are proud to present on our Bandsintown LIVE channel," said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown. "And given the situation facing the Vancouver Aquarium, we are happy to co-sponsor this event and use our platform as leaders in the livestreaming world to do real-world good."Ocean Meets Music can be livestreamed on Bandsintown LIVE and on the Trap Nation channel on YouTube on Saturday July 18 from 6pm - 1am ET/ 3pm - 10pm PT. For more information, please visit the Ocean Meets Music festival site, here. Music Lineup:VANICDJ SODABrooksTOKYO MACHINEPoniHahlwegDNMOGrantWEIRD GENIUSESCheat CodesNurkoGammer...PLUS A SECRET GUEST, TO BE REVEALEDGaming Lineup:KUUROJERICHOEmongVincentQuarterJadeJakenBakeLiveLIONEJVNATeam Liquid MendoSanchoWestCalcium



