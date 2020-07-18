The Life Of Beethoven To Be Celebrated With Original Graphic Novel To Mark 250th Birthday





A towering figure in the history of music, Beethoven's ground-breaking works continue to thrill audiences today - not only in concert halls, where he is the most performed composer (over 13% of all classical concerts worldwide in 2019 featured a work by Beethoven), but also on digital platforms where he has millions of monthly listeners. Beyond his prolific output, he faced many struggles in his personal life, with tumultuous relationships and loss of hearing affecting him profoundly.



Beethoven's influence on pop-culture has been immeasurable and his compositions have sound tracked and inspired some of the most iconic moments of the last quarter of a millennium. His music has been featured in over 1500 films and TV shows including: A Clockwork Orange, Die Hard, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, The Breakfast Club, Dead Poet's Society, Django Unchained, Disney's Fantasia, The King's Speech, Columbo, Sherlock, The Handmaid's Tale and The Simpsons; it's been sampled by Alicia Keys, Nas, Ennio Morricone, Giorgio Moroder, ELO, Kiss,



Told across 144 pages, the graphic novel follows the life of a musical icon through striking new visuals, created by world-class artists. It will be released by Z2 Comics and Deutsche Grammophon in November, ahead of the composer's 250th anniversary in December.



Publisher Josh Frankel comments, "Beethoven wrote some of the most universally recognizable pieces of music in the history of the planet. It is of course, incredibly exciting to publish the work of some of today's well-known artists, but to have this chance to tell comic book stories from and inspired by the life of one of the most legendary artists of all time is humbling. We have done our very best to honor this by putting together what we believe will be an essential read for music lovers of all ages."



Kleopatra Sofroniou, Vice President Marketing Deutsche Grammophon, comments, "As one of the longest-standing record labels, Deutsche Grammophon has been celebrating Beethoven's 250th anniversary this year with a number of projects, including the most comprehensive New Complete Edition of Beethoven's works ever issued and wonderful new releases with stars like Anne-Sophie Mutter,



With a full slate of highly anticipated graphic novels due out this fall, Z2 adds yet another, switching genres yet again, in honor of one of the most influential and inescapable forces in music of any kind. The publisher taps writer



