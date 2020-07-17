Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 21/07/2020

Ovtlier Premieres Official Music Video For "Who We Are"

Ovtlier Premieres Official Music Video For "Who We Are"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rochester, NY band OVTLIER premiered their official music video for single "Who We Are" on Alternative Press Magazine on July 17, 2020. "Who We Are" is about accepting the individuality of ourselves and others. Understanding that trauma, especially stemming back to childhood plays a vital role in the years to come of ones life. We all have things that shape and make us into who and what we are."" says Arena.

Ovtlier has grown into a roaring rock band of stadium ambitions. Led by the enigmatic frontman Joey Arena, Ovlier has already captured the hearts of more than 60K daily followers online, more than 2.1 million views of fan-curated content on YouTube, over half a million streams Spotify, appearing in Revolver Magazine, Alternative Press, Loudwire, ABC News and has been selling out shows around the Northeast. Their latest release, What Doesn't Kill You takes the listener on a roller-coaster jaunt. Drawing influences from Breaking Benjamin, 30 Seconds To Mars, Korn, Periphery and others, Ovtlier brings the rock and metal edge to a new height of intensity.



Inspired by everything 80's to 90s grunge and NuMetal, Arena began playing guitar at the age of 11 on an old 3-string guitar. After achieving commercial success with his band, Young Bloods, Arena re-centered himself and began traveling 8 hours from Rochester to Cleveland in search of an identity and definition for what would become Ovtlier's debut EP, What Doesn't Kill You. Playing sold-out hometown shows, touring the states and rapidly growing their fan-base among all types of music fans. Housing a hybrid sound that cross-pollinates into other sub-genres, giving a formula to freedom in songwriting and forever being able to validate surprise in their releases to come. Ovtlier is set out to deliver their most personal and intense work yet.






