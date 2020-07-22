Burt Bacharach And Daniel Tashian Share "Midnight Watch," Talk Collaborative EP W. Variety





We Go Way Back New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian have released their brand new original collaboration "Midnight Watch," the latest offering from the cross-generational songwriting duo's upcoming Blue Umbrella EP (July 31 / Big Yellow Dog Music). For Bacharach, a three-time Academy Award-winning music legend, Blue Umbrella marks his album first release in 15 years. For Tashian, a producer and co-writer on Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour (which won him an Album of The Year GRAMMY in 2019), it is an opportunity to collaborate with his childhood hero. With "Midnight Watch," Bacharach and Tashian detail lonesome city nights in a style that's been hailed by the LA Times as "meticulous jazz-pop that's both wistful and uplifting" and which led Entertainment Weekly to deem the duo "a match made in pure pop heaven."Listen to "Midnight Watch" here, and read an exclusive interview with Bacharach & Tashian in Variety to learn more about their musical partnership: https://variety.com/2020/music/news/burt-bacharach-and-daniel-tashian-discuss-their-classic-pop-partnership-and-premiere-a-new-song-listen-1234703373/Recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium and penned mostly in Los Angeles following Daniel Tashian's GRAMMY Album of The Year win, Blue Umbrella contains five brand new original compositions by the lauded pair of songwriters. The collection is a true blend of their sensibilities and spirits, cementing Bacharach & Tashian as a 21st-century ampersand worthy of the Brill Building.Burt Bacharach is one of songwriting's most honored and successful composers. A recipient of three Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and eight GRAMMY Awards (including the 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award and 1997 Trustees Award), he revolutionized the music of the 1950s and 60s. Daniel Tashian joins an esteemed list of lyricists to partner with Bacharach, including Hal David and Elvis Costello. Daniel Tashian has written songs for Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Lee Ann Womack, Josh Turner, Maisie Peters, NeedtoBreathe and Brett Eldredge. As a producer, he's recently made albums with Eldredge, Lily & Madeleine, Jessie James Decker, A Girl Called Eddy and worked on "All Is Found - Kacey Musgraves Version" on the Frozen 2 soundtrack. His songs have appeared in such TV shows as Breaking Bad, Pretty Little Liars and Nashville. Aside from his two Grammy Awards for Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour, he has been nominated for another for his children's music album I Love Rainy Days and just released his second children's music album Mr. Moonlight (Big Yellow Dog Music).BLUE UMBRELLA TRACKLISTBells of St. AugustineWhistling in the DarkBlue UmbrellaMidnight WatchWe Go Way Back



