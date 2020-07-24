Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 24/07/2020

Alt Rock Artist, Rob Clores Of Split Second Meltdown, Releases Self Titled EP Today!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alt Rock Artist, Rob Clores of band SPLIT SECOND MELTDOWN, releases his self-titled debut EP today!

The EP can be streamed/downloaded here: https://lnkfi.re/SplitSecondMeltdown

Split Second Meltdown is the brainchild of NYC based keyboardist and composer, Rob Clores, who has spent the better part of his career performing and recording with a host of well known artists including Jesse Malin (D-Generation), The Black Crowes, Colin Hay (Men at Work) and Alejandro Escovedo, among many others.

His love of Alt Rock led him to step from behind the keys to pick up a guitar and write his first solo E.P., which draws on everything from the sounds of the Classic 70s and Prog Rock to 90s Grunge.

Split Second Meltdown features Rob's songwriting, production, vocals, rhythm guitar and keyboard. Guests include John 'JD' DeServio (Black Label Society), Bob Pantella (Monster Magnet/ Atomic Bitchwax), Ken Dubman (Prophet), Jimmy Messer (Awolnation), Charlie Paxson (Smashmouth), Solomon Walker (Bryan Adams), Tony Bruno and Andee Blacksugar additional guitars.

Tracklisting:

1.FLESH AND BLOOD
2.NOBODY LEFT BUT ME
3.HEAVY SONG
4.CHASING A DREAM
5.THE END OF YOUR WORLD






Most read news of the week
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New Jimi Hendrix E-Commerce Store
Sony/ATV Signs Wondagurl To Global Publishing Deal
Nashville Musician Rockin' Rich Lynch Aims To Become "The Talk Of The Town" With Latest Timely Track From Music City
Lily Cornell Silver Debuts Mental Health Focused Igtv Series, Mind Wide Open, On Her Later Dad, Chris Cornell's 56th Birthday
Renee Fleming & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Present Stunning New Track "When You Wish Upon A Star"
iHeartmedia Announces Lineup For The 10th Anniversary Of Its Legendary 'iHeartradio Music Festival'
What Song Should Nonpoint Cover? Band Announces New Cover Campaign To Let Fans Decide!
2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces Lineup, Featuring BTS, Coldplay & More!
Deluxe Version Of Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Out Now




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0242319 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0082719326019287 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how