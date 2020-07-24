Alt Rock Artist, Rob Clores Of Split Second Meltdown, Releases Self Titled EP Today!





The EP can be streamed/downloaded here: https://lnkfi.re/SplitSecondMeltdown



Split Second Meltdown is the brainchild of NYC based keyboardist and composer, Rob Clores, who has spent the better part of his career performing and recording with a host of well known artists including



His love of Alt Rock led him to step from behind the keys to pick up a guitar and write his first solo E.P., which draws on everything from the sounds of the Classic 70s and Prog Rock to 90s Grunge.



Split Second Meltdown features Rob's songwriting, production, vocals, rhythm guitar and keyboard. Guests include John 'JD' DeServio (Black Label Society), Bob Pantella (Monster Magnet/ Atomic Bitchwax), Ken Dubman (Prophet), Jimmy Messer (Awolnation), Charlie Paxson (Smashmouth), Solomon Walker (Bryan Adams), Tony Bruno and Andee Blacksugar additional guitars.



Tracklisting:



1.FLESH AND BLOOD

2.NOBODY LEFT BUT ME

3.HEAVY SONG

4.CHASING A DREAM

5.THE END OF YOUR WORLD New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alt Rock Artist, Rob Clores of band SPLIT SECOND MELTDOWN, releases his self-titled debut EP today!The EP can be streamed/downloaded here: https://lnkfi.re/SplitSecondMeltdownSplit Second Meltdown is the brainchild of NYC based keyboardist and composer, Rob Clores, who has spent the better part of his career performing and recording with a host of well known artists including Jesse Malin (D-Generation), The Black Crowes, Colin Hay (Men at Work) and Alejandro Escovedo, among many others.His love of Alt Rock led him to step from behind the keys to pick up a guitar and write his first solo E.P., which draws on everything from the sounds of the Classic 70s and Prog Rock to 90s Grunge.Split Second Meltdown features Rob's songwriting, production, vocals, rhythm guitar and keyboard. Guests include John 'JD' DeServio (Black Label Society), Bob Pantella (Monster Magnet/ Atomic Bitchwax), Ken Dubman (Prophet), Jimmy Messer (Awolnation), Charlie Paxson (Smashmouth), Solomon Walker (Bryan Adams), Tony Bruno and Andee Blacksugar additional guitars.Tracklisting:1.FLESH AND BLOOD2.NOBODY LEFT BUT ME3.HEAVY SONG4.CHASING A DREAM5.THE END OF YOUR WORLD



