Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 27/07/2020

New Guns ‘N Roses Album in the Making amid 12 years in the Waiting

New Guns ‘N Roses Album in the Making amid 12 years in the Waiting
Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Say So (Doja Cat)
368 entries in 27 charts
Blinding Lights (Weeknd)
855 entries in 31 charts
Rockstar (DaBaby & Roddy Ricch)
301 entries in 26 charts
Roses (SAINt JHN)
633 entries in 28 charts
Don't Start Now (Dua Lipa)
795 entries in 32 charts
Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande)
168 entries in 29 charts
Death Bed (Powfu & Beabadoobee)
317 entries in 23 charts
Everything I Wanted (Billie Eilish)
380 entries in 28 charts
Breaking Me (Topic & A7S)
320 entries in 23 charts
Dance Monkey (Tones And I)
1196 entries in 31 charts
Toosie Slide (Drake)
289 entries in 26 charts
Intentions (Justin Bieber & Quavo)
281 entries in 22 charts
Watermelon Sugar (Harry Styles)
181 entries in 24 charts
Savage Love (Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo)
111 entries in 24 charts

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Guns 'N Roses fans will be pleased to hear the band are working on a new album. It has been many years since the American rockers released their last full-length studio album. That was 'Chinese Democracy' back in 2008, which polarised opinions then and still does so a dozen years later.

Roses trio Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash, in particular, have been keeping busy of late. Slash recently told Sweetwater: "I've been jamming with Duff and I've been jamming with Axl. I've been doing stuff like that. So we've been getting some work done that way. I'm basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns."

This bodes well for a band that has been around for a veritable age, since announcing their arrival with 'Appetite for Destruction' in 1987 to continuing their influence with 'Use Your Illusion I' and 'Use Your Illusion II' in 1991. The less said about 1993's 'The Spaghetti Incident?' the better, but there's no doubting the band's penchant for the popular - and ability to transcend culture.

They had movies made about them and documentaries based on them. Renowned author James Patterson has even involved himself in a book with Guns 'N Roses, much like when Megadeth's Dave Mustaine had the authoring help with 'Rust in Peace'.

Their cross-cultural reach has extended to online games as well. Looking at some popular online pokies and the games they offer, you can see that King Billy Casino, among other providers, allows its players to enjoy the Guns 'N Roses slot game. This is another great example of the band's global appeal in Australia, the United Kingdom and other countries where NetEnt games are licensed.


In terms of how Roses' new album, whenever it is released, might be received is anyone's assumption at the moment.

From critical acclaim across the Use Your Illusion brace to outright criticism over 'The Spaghetti Incident?', they have occasionally blown hot and cold in the public's eye.

Diehard fans have had to wait for the occasional single, re-release and live performances now and then to tend to their Roses fix. A decade-plus is a long time to wait for a fresh album from one's favourite band. Whatever Guns 'N Roses put out, it'll definitely be on the back of extended recording time.

"Recording's a good tool for keeping your chops up because obviously whatever it is that you're playing has to be good enough to be able to be permanent," added Slash.

While Axl and Duff have hundreds of thousands of fans of their own, Slash has collected a subset of supporters on social media that is closing in on four million-strong. The devilishly good guitarist is almost a brand unto his own. Yes, Roses effectively made him, but he's carried him through some difficult times by being consistent throughout.

In the past, he also forged the time to pursue projects aside from Guns 'N Roses. These included a solo album in 2010 and a couple of others with Velvet Revolver in 2004 and 2007.

  • Solo album - Slash (2010)
  • Albums with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators: Apocalyptic Love (2012),     World on Fire (2014), Living the Dream (2018)
  • Albums with Slash's Snakepit: It's Five O'Clock Somewhere (1995), Ain't     Life Grand (2000)
  • Albums with Velvet Revolver: Contraband (2004), Libertad (2007)

"I've been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own. I haven't been doing any collaborations with the odd artist and whatnot," said Slash.

That's more good news, indeed, for Roses fans - as it pretty much means Slash's focus is solely on the band over the individual's brand.






Most read news of the week
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New Jimi Hendrix E-Commerce Store
German Indie Punks The Deadnotes Share 'Waldsee' Live Session Video
Deluxe Version Of Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Out Now
2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces Lineup, Featuring BTS, Coldplay & More!
Rhea Francani Releases New Country Pop Single "I'll Go" Draws Huge Attention To Fresh Singer/Songwriter
iHeartmedia Announces Lineup For The 10th Anniversary Of Its Legendary 'iHeartradio Music Festival'
R&B/Soul Artist Fatherdude Collaborates With Grammy-Award-Winning Duo Brasstracks, Premieres Via Soulbounce & This Song Is Sick, For Advocacy Groups
Renee Fleming & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Present Stunning New Track "When You Wish Upon A Star"
Lily Cornell Silver Debuts Mental Health Focused Igtv Series, Mind Wide Open, On Her Later Dad, Chris Cornell's 56th Birthday




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0114911 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0051581859588623 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how