News
Classical 29/07/2020

New - Arvo PÄrt Album By Gloriae Dei Cantores Who "Emerge As Prominent Champions Of Arvo Pärt's Music With A Distinctive Sound To Match."--allmusic.com

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Utterly Captivating"—Fanfare
"Pärt's sound world, exemplified here by his choral music, demands performers with pure and beautiful tone, and impeccable intonation...The singing is unfailingly secure, lovely, and expressive" --Fanfare

New Arvo Pärt Album by Gloriae Dei Cantores (Singers To The Glory Of God) hits #5 on The BILLBOARD CLASSICAL Charts and receives acclaim from New York to San Francisco, from Paris to Moscow and beyond. Don't miss this glorious album exemplifying the special "sound world" of Arvo Pärt's music.

"Top five (Classical BILLBOARD) in one of the largest classical music markets of the world."—Estonian

World (Estonia)
"Arvo Part's music conveys a universal message...totally convincing."—Pizzicato (Luxembourg)

"Creates pure atmospheres of enchantment, which touch the heart and soul of the listener, transporting them to a high and profound spiritual dimension"—GBOpera.it (Italy)

"Gloriae Dei Cantores, with its fine tone and resonance...deliver phrases that swell into resplendent statements."

--Chicago Classical Review
"...The organically built ensemble balance and rich bass with an excellent profunda timbre, rare for Western choirs."

—Musical Life (Russia)
Five Star Performance, Five Star Stereo Sonics "Weaves a musical tapestry out of the inextricable strands

of worldy and spiritual life." -HRAudio.net
Gloriæ Dei Cantores (Singers to the Glory of God) holds a passionate dedication to illuminate truth and beauty through choral artistry, celebrating a rich tradition of sacred choral music from Gregorian chant to the twenty-first century. gdcchoir.org

Founded in 1988, Gloriæ Dei Cantores from Orleans, MA, under the direction of Richard K. Pugsley, has touched the hearts of audiences in 23 countries in Europe, Russia, and North America, receiving extensive critical acclaim for its artistic elegance, performance authenticity, and compelling spirituality. Distributed in the United States and internationally by Naxos, the choir's discography of over 50 recordings showcases their extensive repertoire, encompassing both masterworks and rarely performed musical treasures from Gregorian chant to the 21st century.






