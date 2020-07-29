New - Arvo PÄrt Album By Gloriae Dei Cantores Who "Emerge As Prominent Champions Of Arvo Pärt's Music With A Distinctive Sound To Match."--allmusic.com



"Pärt's sound world, exemplified here by his choral music, demands performers with pure and beautiful tone, and impeccable intonation...The singing is unfailingly secure, lovely, and expressive" --Fanfare



New Arvo Pärt Album by Gloriae Dei Cantores (Singers To The Glory Of God) hits #5 on The BILLBOARD CLASSICAL Charts and receives acclaim from New York to San Francisco, from Paris to Moscow and beyond. Don't miss this glorious album exemplifying the special "sound world" of Arvo Pärt's music.



"Top five (Classical BILLBOARD) in one of the largest classical music markets of the world."—Estonian



World (Estonia)

"Arvo Part's music conveys a universal message...totally convincing."—Pizzicato (Luxembourg)



"Creates pure atmospheres of enchantment, which touch the heart and soul of the listener, transporting them to a high and profound spiritual dimension"—GBOpera.it (Italy)



"Gloriae Dei Cantores, with its fine tone and resonance...deliver phrases that swell into resplendent statements."



--Chicago Classical Review

"...The organically built ensemble balance and rich bass with an excellent profunda timbre, rare for Western choirs."



—Musical Life (Russia)

Five Star Performance, Five Star



of worldy and spiritual life." -HRAudio.net

Gloriæ Dei Cantores (Singers to the Glory of God) holds a passionate dedication to illuminate truth and beauty through choral artistry, celebrating a rich tradition of sacred choral music from Gregorian chant to the twenty-first century. gdcchoir.org



