Pop / Rock 29/07/2020

Roosevelt Shares Grammy-winner Alex Metric's Remix Of New Single "Sign"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In June, celebrated producer & electronic music maestro Roosevelt (Marius Lauber) introduced the world to "Sign", his first new single since his sophomore album, 2018's 'Young Romance'. Skillfully synthesizing dance floor sensibility and reflective songwriting, today he turns to the Grammy-winning UK producer Alex Metric (Dua Lipa, Parcels, Foals, Ellie Goulding, Honne) for a deft club workout that fuses the heartache of the original with an industrial edge.

"I've always been a fan of Alex Metric's remixes and was very excited to hear he wanted to do a remix of 'Sign'. My original track is very club-influenced, and there are a lot of elements, like the bass line and the vocal samples, that have a house feeling to them. I was very pleased when I heard that he emphasized those elements. It definitely feels like a version of 'Sign' that emphasized the influences I had while recording the original - and it's one of my favourite remixes of my own music that I've ever released." - Marius Lauber

"As soon as the opening lines and chords of the original started I knew I could bring the emotion of the song into my world. That's what I'm always looking for in a remix like this. Really pleased with how it turned out!" - Alex Metric

The song, "a thumping house-pop jam with an emotional ballad at its gooey center" to quote Stereogum, pays homage to early house and vintage pop. The video, produced by Ohad Ben Moshe, takes the concept even further watch here: https://youtu.be/BHYeCkcIgV0

Just when the song reached over a 1 million plays and was named one of "the best new dance tracks" by Billboard, Marius released a stunningly vulnerable and stripped piano version of the song, which American Songwriter said "reveals something more haunting, and heartbreaking" about the track: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKuGtFBZIKk

Roosevelt is and always was a dedicated music lover, with a rich knowledge of several decades of music, from yacht rock to Balearic textures, house euphoria to sub-zero techno, he's drawn to all forms of dance music. Guided by the emotional and physical connection to music, he uses his outstanding skills in electronics to create music that pushes and pulls between the body and the mind. It's the warm emotional touch that drives his music and made people fall in love with his tunes since his very early singles, his outstanding debut album 'Roosevelt' (2016) and the bold, addictive follow up 'Young Romance' (2018). And it is Roosevelt's warm emotional touch that also drives 'Sign' forward again.

When not locked in his studio cranking out the hits, Roosevelt is also an in-demand producer, collaborating with Classixx and Washed Out or remixing artists like Rhye, Chvrches and Charlotte Gainsbourg. Alongside his successful live career, relentlessly touring with his band all over the world, he has also DJ'd at landmark clubs like Berlin's Panorama Bar and London's Fabric, rocked festivals such as Primavera Sound, Glastonbury, while also appearing on Boiler Room.

"The German producer whose listless disco could be from Manchester, LA, Ontario, even outer space." The Guardian

"Dance music that balances outright escapism with wistful melancholy." Pitchfork
"Astute production, well-crafted lyrical content, enticing chords, beautiful melodies and sun-soaked choruses." Paste






