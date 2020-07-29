Kronos Quartet Announce Pete Seeger Tribute Album, Long Time Passing: Kronos Quartet & Friends Celebrate Pete Seeger





While a boundary-pushing string quartet might not be the first artists you associate with a legendary folk singer, San Francisco's Kronos Quartet (David Harrington, violin; John Sherba, violin; Hank Dutt, viola; Sunny Yang, cello) was birthed in protest. Harrington was inspired to form the group in 1973 after hearing



As for Seeger, he was raised in a classical-music household, with an ethnomusicologist father and concert violinist mother. His father later married the modernist composer Ruth Crawford, who introduced the young Pete to the avant-gardists in her circle. That he approached vernacular music from the outside, as a kind of political commitment, made Seeger's medium — and his choice of instrument, the banjo, which originates in West Africa — that much more striking. It also gave him a crucial perspective that allowed him to understand the ways that different communities communicate amongst themselves via music. As GRAMMY-nominated writer Brendan Greaves explains in the album's liner notes, it was Seeger's conviction that "we are all the 'folk,' that folk music is not the quaint province of the other — the rural, the poor, the disenfranchised, those of different races, faiths, languages, etc. — but we are all of us, in fact, the folk."



Long Time Passing takes Seeger's paradoxically cosmopolitan vision of folk seriously. Within the span of the album's first three songs, the quartet moves from the burly union anthem "Which Side Are You On" to Zoe Mulford's gorgeous "The President Sang Amazing Grace" to Kronos' arrangement of Hindu devotional "Raghupati



Throughout, the arrangements are as spry and supportive as Seeger's playing, with Dutt and Yang frequently replicating the clawhammer thump of his rhythms while Harrington and Sherba bow away at the lead. In the excoriating "Garbage," all four musicians make their instruments squawk like stressed crows circling the eponymous heap, while the album's centerpiece, Garchik's original composition "Storyteller," is a sixteen-minute suite that moves briskly from downhome playfulness to lament and back again, falling in and out of sync with archival recordings of Seeger singing, speaking, and playing his banjo with a thematic sensitivity that recalls the 1975 version of Gavin Bryars' The Sinking of the Titanic and Steve Reich's Different Trains (the 1989 recording of which by Kronos Quartet led to a Grammy win for Reich).



The scope of Long Time Passing — and the sadly persistent relevance of the songs themselves — makes it easy for anyone to find themselves in Seeger's work. In discussing "Step by Step"'s declaration that "drops of water turn a mill / singly none, singly none," Greaves writes, "Seeger was talking about grassroots activism, of course, the power of communities organizing in solidarity. But he was also talking about our actual human voices, joined in song, nourished and strengthened by that joining." By making this album with its friends and esteemed collaborators, that's precisely what Kronos Quartet is doing. And by releasing it into the world and inviting you to hit play and sing along, it's inviting you to do the same.



The music for Long Time Passing: Kronos Quartet &



