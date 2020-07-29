Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 29/07/2020

Redrocket Productions Creates "Front Row Live!" - A Turn-key Concert And Virtual Conference Broadcasting Network

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Redrocket Productions) Joe Race of Cobb County has used the unforeseen COVID-19 downtime to create a special place for local and regional bands and musicians to connect with their fans, perform a high quality show, and make some money in the process.

Like most service oriented businesses, Race's thirteen-year-old concert production company Redrocket Productions was hit hard by COVID in March. "The bookings we had for 2020 more or less disappeared in a single week," said Race.

The unexpected downtime led to some deep consideration into what the entertainment world might look like for the rest of 2020. Face-to-face was not going to be the way forward. Something was needed to connect artists to their fans.

Race was able to create a virtual venue inside his warehouse. Bands can set up, play a full live set like they were on a TV show, and then broadcast it via YouTube and Facebook Live to their fans.

Front Row Live! was born in April 2020 with a 20 x 20 stage, full concert lighting, LED video wall, and an HD five camera, 32 track broadcasting station.

Rising country star Jacob Bryant was the first to perform. Soon after Rumors (Fleetwood Mac), Departure (Journey), Interstellar Echoes (Pink Floyd) and Return To Yellow Brick Road (Elton John) have had successful shows, reaching as many as 30,000 people from their broadcasts.

The bands pay a flat fee to cover the five man broadcasting crew. They have the option of promoting their "tip jar" (using Paypal or Venmo). Bands have collected tips many times the set up fee.

In addition to the Facebook Live broadcasts, the shows are also remixed and available to view on YouTube. The YouTube link can also be their "promo video" for their press kit. The bands have access to a high quality professional live multi-camera video to share with prospective clubs and theatres.

Front Row Live! Stage is currently available for bands, solo acts, comedians, theater, speakers and virtual conferences and trade shows.

www.redrocketsound.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Redrocketatlanta
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnrvSmTXOY3S4aMh6UFj3UA






