News
RnB 31/07/2020

Malik Allows Himself To Let Loose On New Song "Indigo"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Malik releases the latest color of his anticipated new project SPECTRUM (Demo), an exploration of a lifetime through the colors of the spectrum, out August 21 via ARTium Recordings. The latest color by the 24-year-old GRAMMY-winning producer and artist who has worked with Ariana Grande, Earthgang, JID, and more is "Indigo," a shade of Blade Runner swagger in which Malik pulls himself up from self-doubt. On a project that's mostly reflective, "Indigo" is Malik's chance to let loose.

Here's Malik on "Indigo":
"After the crash, I pull myself up and remind myself who I am. Weʼre going to the
moon. All the things that broke me down didnʼt break me completely so I know I
have the strength to overcome - anything that steps in my way."
Previously released SPECTRUM (Demo) tracks include "Green" (hectic and fast-paced with something to prove), "Blue" (a soft drift into an alternate universe), "Yellow" (the project's sunny, refreshing highpoint). "Orange" (the hopeful reflection the morning after), and "Red" ("A piece with much of the swung, post Sa-Ra soul that popped up on the internet in the height of the Tumblr era" - Pigeons & Planes).

Austin Chronicle has already deemed SPECTRUM (Demo) "a singular effort written, recorded, mixed, and even mastered by its conceptualist."

SPECTRUM (Demo) tracklist:
1. Black
2. Red
3. Orange
4. Yellow
5. Green
6. Blue
7. Indigo
8. Violet
9. White

ARTium Recordings is an American independent record label founded by No. I.D., the acclaimed producer and former Executive Vice President of Universal Music Group, and Izabelle Pourreza Wilson. Artists a part of the ARTium family include Common, Jhene Aiko, Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, and Cocaine 80s.

https://www.malikonthe.net/
https://www.instagram.com/malikonthenet/
https://www.facebook.com/malikonthenet
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNGT-uWP0FtHoiXiTQRGEjw






