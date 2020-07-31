Malik Allows Himself To Let Loose On New Song "Indigo"





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNGT-uWP0FtHoiXiTQRGEjw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Malik releases the latest color of his anticipated new project SPECTRUM (Demo), an exploration of a lifetime through the colors of the spectrum, out August 21 via ARTium Recordings. The latest color by the 24-year-old GRAMMY-winning producer and artist who has worked with Ariana Grande, Earthgang, JID, and more is "Indigo," a shade of Blade Runner swagger in which Malik pulls himself up from self-doubt. On a project that's mostly reflective, " Indigo " is Malik's chance to let loose.Here's Malik on " Indigo ":"After the crash, I pull myself up and remind myself who I am. Weʼre going to themoon. All the things that broke me down didnʼt break me completely so I know Ihave the strength to overcome - anything that steps in my way."Previously released SPECTRUM (Demo) tracks include " Green " (hectic and fast-paced with something to prove), "Blue" (a soft drift into an alternate universe), " Yellow " (the project's sunny, refreshing highpoint). " Orange " (the hopeful reflection the morning after), and "Red" ("A piece with much of the swung, post Sa-Ra soul that popped up on the internet in the height of the Tumblr era" - Pigeons & Planes).Austin Chronicle has already deemed SPECTRUM (Demo) "a singular effort written, recorded, mixed, and even mastered by its conceptualist."SPECTRUM (Demo) tracklist:1. Black2. Red3. Orange4. Yellow5. Green6. Blue7. Indigo8. Violet9. WhiteARTium Recordings is an American independent record label founded by No. I.D., the acclaimed producer and former Executive Vice President of Universal Music Group, and Izabelle Pourreza Wilson. Artists a part of the ARTium family include Common, Jhene Aiko, Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, and Cocaine 80s.https://www.malikonthe.net/https://www.instagram.com/malikonthenet/https://www.facebook.com/malikonthenethttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNGT-uWP0FtHoiXiTQRGEjw



