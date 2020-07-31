Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative Rock Band The Nomadic Release New Single "Manhattan View"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian guitarist and singer/songwriter Robert Gaylard brings a unique perspective and vision when it comes to creating music. His inspiration and passion for starting The Nomadic began early on as a child after traveling to many countries like Myanmar (formerly Burma), Singapore and the Solomon Islands. His "nomadic" lifestyle continued on into his adulthood when he began to work for the United Nations in various countries such as: Kenya, Somalia, the Sudan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Israel and Palestine. His travels eventually brought him to New York in September of 2012 and motivated him to pursue his songwriting by establishing an indie rock band.

In the year 2019, Rob took a one year leave of absence from the UN to follow his musical passion and focus specifically on songwriting and live performance. The Nomadic released its debut single "Drifting" in September of 2019, "Waiting" was released in April of 2020 and "Beyond Blue" in June. The band is set to release a series of songs including: "Walk the Streets," "Grand Mistakes" and "Under a Georgia Sky." Influenced by artists like Oasis, Radiohead, The Verve, Bruce Springsteen, Phosphorescent, The War on Drugs, Arizona and the 1975, The Nomadic produces a sound genre like no other as alternative rock meets blues with hints of Americana and pop.

"Manhattan View" is the 4th single released by the Nomadic, following on from "Drifting", "Waiting" and "Beyond Blue". Singer-songwriter Rob Gaylard describes the song as "a tribute to this amazing city New York, that welcomes people from all over the world to come and pursue their creative and personal dreams, and has been through such a difficult time in the last few months. The song is my ode to New York, a city that has become like a second home to me, where there is something magical in the air, something so amazingly creative that you feel like absolutely anything is possible!" says Rob.

Having been originally influenced by numerous cultures and ways of life, The Nomadic promotes and advocates for issues of social action and innovation, human rights, support for minorities, as well as doing the next right thing, including the idea that it is never too late, including for people to follow their dreams and passions.

The Nomadic - Beyond Blue - Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBFALjHTdgg&feature=youtu.be

The Nomadic - Waiting - Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxKwSEBXgxM

The Nomadic - Drifting - Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5YoUlC4Wyk






