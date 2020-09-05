Newcastle Alt-Rock Newcomers Pave The Jungle Share New Single 'Habitual Thinker'





Following on from lead single 'Ants', 'Habitual Thinker' is out today and available to listen to on all good digital service providers.



Commenting on the personal nature of the track, songwriter and front woman Rachael Whittle explained: "Habitual Thinker explores the idea of seeing a loved one dealing with habits and addiction. While it mainly refers to themes surrounding drugs and alcohol it also touches on habitual thought processes, particularly negative ones. These negative thoughts soon become routine over time making it harder to escape the cycle."



"The line "you've argued for your limits, now you get to keep them" refers to someone who constantly puts themselves down and doesn't strive to meet their full potential. They eventually suppress themselves so much that they no longer attempt any sort of progression.



The artwork for this single represents how the brain functions during habitual tasks. Neurological pathways get stronger the more a habit is performed and, since the brain wants to be as efficient as possible, being on autopilot is desirable. Even if the "autopilot" function is not a healthy one."



Displaying an ever-expanding palette of influences, Whittle explains the origins of the single and intention to further open up to their audience in a nuanced way:



"I wanted the introduction to this song to be slightly vulnerable. That's why it starts with just me and my guitar, something which I hate doing live but I felt it was necessary to convey the right kind of emotion.



Tonally it was influenced by the likes of Du Blonde, Anna Calvi and White Reaper. I wanted it to be quite upbeat even though the lyrics are about something dark and personal. In a way I think this reflects how I felt when trying to confront this person about their addictions. Attempting to discuss serious matters and show I cared; however it often seemed to come out in a jovial way, making it easily brushed off."



Blending shades of US indie with a post-punk urgency and the unchecked power of heavy alternative rock, Pave The Jungle were established in 2019 in Newcastle, UK, and formed by songwriter Rachael Whittle after the dissolution of her previous outfit.



Following a mentorship session from Mercury Prize-nominee



Their latest singles continue a prolific output from the band, following on from debut single, 'Jelly' released in January of 2020, and 'Cookie Cutter' in March 2020 which saw the group draw in impressive Spotify numbers, secure play listing from Hype Machine and multiple plays on BBC Radio.



Early press supporters have raved about the first two tracks, including Come Here Floyd, Podcart, Yack! Magazine, LOUD WOMEN, American Pancake, Destroy//Exist, When The Horn Blows, Indie Is Not A Genre, Independent



Further bolstered by early live performances with alt rock pioneers …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, as well as local scene mainstays Cauls & Pit Pony, the quartet have every intention of making 2020 their year of arrival, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.



Pave The Jungle are set to appear at Newcastle's Hit The North Festival alongside DMA's, Pale Waves and The Amazons in October. Further details and live dates TBA over the coming months.

Debut EP The Hissing is released 9th October 2020



Pave The Jungle live dates:

05.09.20 - Last

18.10.20 - Hit The North - Newcastle



Pave The Jungle are:

Rachael Whittle - Guitars, Vocals

Stephen McLaughlin - Guitars, Vocals

Jack Burlison - Bass

Scott Jeffery - Drums, Vocals



https://www.facebook.com/pavethejungleband

https://www.pavethejungle.com

https://twitter.com/pavethejungle

https://www.instagram.com/pavethejungleband New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Newcastle alt-rock newcomers PAVE THE JUNGLE are pleased to unveil a second new single from their forthcoming debut EP The Hissing, which is set for release on 9th October 2020 via Cow House.Following on from lead single 'Ants', 'Habitual Thinker' is out today and available to listen to on all good digital service providers.Commenting on the personal nature of the track, songwriter and front woman Rachael Whittle explained: "Habitual Thinker explores the idea of seeing a loved one dealing with habits and addiction. While it mainly refers to themes surrounding drugs and alcohol it also touches on habitual thought processes, particularly negative ones. These negative thoughts soon become routine over time making it harder to escape the cycle.""The line "you've argued for your limits, now you get to keep them" refers to someone who constantly puts themselves down and doesn't strive to meet their full potential. They eventually suppress themselves so much that they no longer attempt any sort of progression.The artwork for this single represents how the brain functions during habitual tasks. Neurological pathways get stronger the more a habit is performed and, since the brain wants to be as efficient as possible, being on autopilot is desirable. Even if the "autopilot" function is not a healthy one."Displaying an ever-expanding palette of influences, Whittle explains the origins of the single and intention to further open up to their audience in a nuanced way:"I wanted the introduction to this song to be slightly vulnerable. That's why it starts with just me and my guitar, something which I hate doing live but I felt it was necessary to convey the right kind of emotion.Tonally it was influenced by the likes of Du Blonde, Anna Calvi and White Reaper. I wanted it to be quite upbeat even though the lyrics are about something dark and personal. In a way I think this reflects how I felt when trying to confront this person about their addictions. Attempting to discuss serious matters and show I cared; however it often seemed to come out in a jovial way, making it easily brushed off."Blending shades of US indie with a post-punk urgency and the unchecked power of heavy alternative rock, Pave The Jungle were established in 2019 in Newcastle, UK, and formed by songwriter Rachael Whittle after the dissolution of her previous outfit.Following a mentorship session from Mercury Prize-nominee Nadine Shah and her co-writer/producer Ben Hillier (Depeche Mode, Blur, Smashing Pumpkins), Whittle's songwriting came on leaps and bounds, and PTJ entered Blank Studios (Pigsx7, Richard Dawson) to capture the more intricate ideas which developed into this latest material.Their latest singles continue a prolific output from the band, following on from debut single, 'Jelly' released in January of 2020, and 'Cookie Cutter' in March 2020 which saw the group draw in impressive Spotify numbers, secure play listing from Hype Machine and multiple plays on BBC Radio.Early press supporters have raved about the first two tracks, including Come Here Floyd, Podcart, Yack! Magazine, LOUD WOMEN, American Pancake, Destroy//Exist, When The Horn Blows, Indie Is Not A Genre, Independent Music Reviews and many more.Further bolstered by early live performances with alt rock pioneers …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, as well as local scene mainstays Cauls & Pit Pony, the quartet have every intention of making 2020 their year of arrival, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.Pave The Jungle are set to appear at Newcastle's Hit The North Festival alongside DMA's, Pale Waves and The Amazons in October. Further details and live dates TBA over the coming months.Debut EP The Hissing is released 9th October 2020Pave The Jungle live dates:05.09.20 - Last Train Home - Darlington18.10.20 - Hit The North - NewcastlePave The Jungle are:Rachael Whittle - Guitars, VocalsStephen McLaughlin - Guitars, VocalsJack Burlison - BassScott Jeffery - Drums, Vocalshttps://www.facebook.com/pavethejunglebandhttps://www.pavethejungle.comhttps://twitter.com/pavethejunglehttps://www.instagram.com/pavethejungleband



