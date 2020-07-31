Dream Pop / Shoegaze Outfit Talking Violet Invoke A Surreal Soundscape With New Single & Video "Indigo"





Talking Violet is a New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Talking Violet have the unique ability to transport the listener into a state akin to a waking dream with their music. Landing somewhere in the middle of dream pop, emo and shoegaze, the Ontario quartet achieve a mature and informed sound with their latest single "Indigo," the follow-up to 2018's Round Dreams EP.Leading with spacious, hazy chords and singer Jill Goyeau's floaty vocals and immersing the listener in a subtle but driving performance from the bassist and drummer, " Indigo " feels as haunting as it does invitingly familiar. Nineties alternative is a clear influence here, the song channels shades of Slowdive, Mazzy Star, Smashing Pumpkins and My Bloody Valentine. The production on the track is huge - making the most of the bands ability to create a lush wall of sound without washing away the harder edged emo and punk influence. The group is a true "best of both worlds" type act that would make sense supporting any of the legends of the genre, or more modern bands like Turnover or Tigers Jaw (who they were scheduled to support pre-COVID19).The dreamlike qualities of the song are amplified by the gritty VHS style video for "Indigo," which features the band members in various poses, both separate and together. Because of the unsteady camera and liberal use of visual effects, the video has a surreal feeling that matches the mood of the song. Talking Violet imbue their music with a sense of warmth despite the detached core of the genre; the video ( produced by Justin Meli and directed by Lordes Lasala) succeeds in capturing the dissociative trance " Indigo " induces. Indigo " serves its purpose as the first single from the bands upcoming album; telling a story about nervousness and taking a freeing leap into the most authentic spaces of your creative output."Growing up, I used to make little mental lists in my mind of things that I had heard people say, or moments in time that had certain feelings that I never wanted to forget. Kind of like verbal 'affirmations' that happened in real time, when I thought to myself, 'I want to remember this forever.' 'Indigo' is trusting these moments and my intuition and allowing myself to lean into that experience of clarity and personal reassurance—even if it ends up only being temporary." - Jill GoyeauTheir latest single is a promising sign for Talking Violet - showcasing the growth of the band from their debut EP as well as affirming confidence in their direction moving forward. Expect more music throughout 2020 leading up to the release of their new album.Talking Violet is a Dream Pop / Shoegaze group hailing from Windsor Ontario, consisting of Jill Goyeau, Jay Turnbull, Nate Blackton and Jeremie Brousseau. Drawing from their roots as a vibrant duo, they quickly bloomed into a full fledge quartet in 2017, ready to push boundaries. With the release of their debut EP Round Dreams in early 2018, Talking Violet delivered a raw energy that captured listeners curiosity and wonder. Their new single " Indigo " marks the beginning of the next chapter of the band; with a new album scheduled for release in late 2020.



