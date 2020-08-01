Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 01/08/2020

Breathe Carolina Drop Smooth New Single "IF U" With Robert Falcon, Conor Maynard

Breathe Carolina Drop Smooth New Single "IF U" With Robert Falcon, Conor Maynard
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Out today on Spinnin' is "IF U," the new single from Breathe Carolina, Robert Falcon, and Conor Maynard.

"IF U" is a super smooth new single that blends pop and house seamlessly, so sublimely that you might even mistake this for a Justin Bieber single - and we mean that in the best way. From the rhythm to the quaint little synth touches, set against Conor's vocals, "IF U" comes together wonderfully and it's a perfect summer tune through and through. We're just sorry that we can't be at any beach parties right now to enjoy this live with friends.






Most read news of the week
Musings On Taylor Swift's Folklore - Art Dictating Life, by Anthony Lario
Mission Two Entertainment Welcomes Dead Girls Academy
Newcomer Zoe Nutt Tackles Heartache, Hardship & Artistic Resilience On New LP How Does It Feel, Out Today
Understanding House Music Origins
Sony Music's Cinta Laura Unveils New Dance Video, "Cloud 9" With A Powerful Message About Self-Empowerment
Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Dead At 73
Opelika Songwriters Festival Announces Cancellation Of 2020 Festival Dates | 2021 Festival Dates Set For March, With Further Details To Be Announced Soon
Legendary Music Executives Announce The Black American Music Association (BAM) And Its Initiatives To Protect, Preserve And Advocate For Black American Music
Damnation Angels Reveal New Song "Rewrite The Future"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.5663950 secs // 4 () queries in 0.021341800689697 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how