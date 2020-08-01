Breathe Carolina Drop Smooth New Single "IF U" With Robert Falcon, Conor Maynard





Out today on Spinnin' is "IF U," the new single from Breathe Carolina, Robert Falcon, and Conor Maynard. "IF U" is a super smooth new single that blends pop and house seamlessly, so sublimely that you might even mistake this for a Justin Bieber single - and we mean that in the best way. From the rhythm to the quaint little synth touches, set against Conor's vocals, "IF U" comes together wonderfully and it's a perfect summer tune through and through. We're just sorry that we can't be at any beach parties right now to enjoy this live with friends.




