News
Movies 03/08/2020

Takeout, The Documentary Uncovers The Devastating Impact Our Food Choices Have On The Destruction Of The Amazon Forest

Takeout, The Documentary Uncovers The Devastating Impact Our Food Choices Have On The Destruction Of The Amazon Forest
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When you destroy the rainforest you are destroying yourself. - Moby
This summer, find out the real environmental cost of what's on your plate. In Takeout: The Documentary, Emmy-nominated filmmaker Michal Siewierski has embarked on an audacious journey to expose the real reasons behind the Amazon forest fires and the alarming rate of deforestation in Brazil, the world's largest exporter of beef. Takeout is now available on Amazon and iTunes.

"Mainstream media coverage of the catastrophic destruction of the Amazon doesn't paint the full picture," said Siewierski. "With Takeout, I wanted to show how the choices we make about what we eat and consume thousands of miles away directly impact the rainforest."

The film -- produced along with music icon and activist, Moby, and entrepreneur and activist Peter Eastwood -- highlights how corporate greed, global food consumption, and political corruption create conditions that are irreparably harming our ecosystem.

"As a longtime advocate for a vegan lifestyle, I know the ethical consequences of meat consumption. I was shocked by what we learned during the production of Takeout," said Moby. "This is a must-watch for anyone who is passionate about combating corruption."

Takeout features interviews with renowned scientists, politicians, and activists who weave a complex narrative that exposes the bad actors conspiring to line their pockets at the expense of our ecosystem.

Distributed by Gravitas Ventures, the documentary is available on iTunes and Amazon. For more information, please visit https://www.takeoutdocumentary.com.

Michal Siewierski is an Emmy Award nominated TV producer and documentary filmmaker and founder of New Roots Films. After 15 years as a TV commercial director and producer in the advertising world, Michal decided to dedicate his life to creating films that can benefit humanity and bring about positive change by fighting injustice and raising awareness about important issues. His previous films include Food Choices and Diet Fiction have been screened in dozens of countries and translated into more than 20 languages.






