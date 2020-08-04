Steam Down Cover Wayne Shorter's Etcetera For Blue Note Re:imagined





Steam Down's Etcetera, Poppy Ajudha's Watermelon Man, Skinny Pelembe's Illusion, Jorja Smith's Rose Rouge, and Ezra Collective's Footprints are out now. Additional singles will be released across the coming weeks and the full album will be released on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award-winning artist group Steam Down, whose fiery mix of afro-swing, grime, jazz and future soul has led them to become one of the London music scene's most-talked-about groups, have recorded a version of Wayne Shorter's Etcetera for the upcoming Blue Note Re:imagined album. Originally recorded as the title track on Shorter's 1965 Blue Note release, Steam Down's version of Etcetera, featuring the triumphant vocals of Afronaut Zu, encapsulates the group's infectious energy and radiates a defiant, sharp-edged attitude.Steam Down's Ahnansé: "Wayne Shorter has long been my favourite saxophonist and composer in jazz. Reworking Etcetera from his legendary Blue Note catalogue is a childhood dream come true."Blue Note, which celebrated its milestone 80th anniversary in 2019, boasts an illustrious catalogue that traces the entire history of jazz, and the Re:imagined project features music originally created by some of its most legendary alumni. Alongside Steam Down's cover of Wayne Shorter's Etcetera are reworkings of tracks by the likes of Herbie Hancock, Bobby Hutcherson, Joe Henderson, Donald Byrd, Eddie Henderson, McCoy Tyner and Andrew Hill. The full tracklist is as follows: Jorja Smith - Rose RougeEzra Collective - FootprintsPoppy Ajudha - Watermelon Man (Under The Sun)Jordan Rakei - Wind ParadeSkinny Pelembe - Illusion (Silly Apparition)Alfa Mist - GalaxyIshmael Ensemble - Search for PeaceNubya Garcia - A Shade of JadeSteam Down feat Afronaut Zu - EtceteraBlue Lab Beats - MontaraYazmin Lacey - I'll Never Stop Loving YouFieh - ArmageddonMr Jukes - Maiden VoyageShabaka Hutchings - Prints TieMelt Yourself Down - Caribbean Fire DanceEmma-Jean Thackray - Speak No Evil / Night DreamerSteam Down's Etcetera, Poppy Ajudha's Watermelon Man, Skinny Pelembe's Illusion, Jorja Smith's Rose Rouge, and Ezra Collective's Footprints are out now. Additional singles will be released across the coming weeks and the full album will be released on September 25th 2020.



