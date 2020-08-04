Sam Smith Releases "My Oasis" Featuring Burna Boy





My New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two of the hottest names in music, Sam Smith and Burna Boy join forces on new single 'My Oasis', out now via Capital Records. The track received a first play on Radio 1's Annie Mac show.My Oasis marks the start of a new chapter for Sam who has to date sold over 25 million albums worldwide. Born from a mutual respect for one another Sam and Burna made this cross-continent collaboration happen over the last few months and the result is a brilliant song of love lost and longed for, intertwining their distinctive vocals.Sam adds " My Oasis is a song that I wrote recently with Jimmy Napes and Burna Boy. This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time. I'm also made up to have a tune with Burna Boy who I've been a fan of for years now."One of the most celebrated British artists to emerge on the music scene in recent history, Sam Smith continues to break global streaming records, sell out world tours and collect incredible accolades in the form of four GRAMMY Awards, three BRITs , an Academy Award and a Global Globe no less. All of this and more confirms their status as one of the biggest names in music on the planet.My Oasis is only the start of what will be another busy and successful year for Sam Smith.



