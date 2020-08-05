The Black Moods Announce "August Isolation" Livestream Concert Supporting "Music For Rocky Point" Covid Relief Fund; "Sunshine" Lands At #16 In Active Rock Radio Charts





THE BLACK MOODS have announced a livestream concert, "AUGUST ISOLATION," to benefit the "MUSIC FOR ROCKY POINT" Covid Relief fund which supports the community of Puerto Peñasco, MX (aka Rocky Point) whose livelihood is dependent on tourism and has been drastically affected due to border closures and government restrictions on account of the pandemic. The livestream will be free to the public with an optional tip jar with all funds raised going to "MUSIC FOR ROCKY POINT." The band will also donate 20% of all merch sales generated during the stream, which will include an exclusive signed event poster, limited to 100 copies.



"Rocky Point has become our second home over the years and where a lot of our early success began," shares THE BLACK MOODS. "We have been playing shows there for almost a decade and our drummer Chico's grandparents lived there during his childhood. With the pandemic, the city-which already had financial issues-is really suffering. We are proud and honored to be able to help support the 'Music for Rocky Point' fund through our music."



THE BLACK MOODS have spent the past few months of quarantine in the Ozarks, hometown of vocalist/guitarist JOSH KENNEDY, where they transferred equipment from their home studio in Arizona to write and record material for their next album. The band have re-enlisted SUNSHINE's Grammy-Award nominated producer Johnny "K" Karkazis for the new album and recently completed the first recording session. The trio are also excited to share they have collaborated with legendary producer Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones) on a new track which was remotely recorded using software programs such as Zoom and Audio Movers. Stay tuned for updates and details on new music in the near future.



SUNSHINE bridges the gap between hard-rock's past and present by merging guitar crunch and tight songcraft with urgent, blunt lyrics about romantic desire and conflict. Itwas lauded as "a fun, refreshingly simple record-the kind that will have critics talking about a return to a bygone era of rock 'n' roll" by



