News
Country 06/08/2020

Maddie & Tae Team Up With Avenue Beat For Spotify Singles

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae team up with pop trio Avenue Beat for a pair of Spotify Singles including a fresh take on Harry Styles' massive summer hit "Watermelon Sugar" and Maddie & Tae's "Everywhere I'm Goin'" off the duo's current album The Way it Feels.

Maddie & Tae are drawing critical praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album release with Rolling Stone saying the new music is "anchored around their stellar vocal pairings and some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row." Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye co-wrote 14 of the album's 15 tracks including their current Top 5 country radio hit, "Die From A Broken Heart," which Esquire calls "their finest moment yet." Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and quickly going Platinum. The duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts, also earning trophies from the Country Music Academy and Radio Disney Music Awards along with multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations. Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others. The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley and more. For more information, please visit www.MaddieandTae.com.

Sam Backoff, Savana Santos and Sami Bearden are breaking barriers and forging their own lane. The pop trio, known as Avenue Beat, have skewered the pandemic, social isolation, dead pets, bad romance and a failed release as they surreptitiously dropped "F2020" on TikTok. Now, with over 14 million views on the platform and more than 8 million global streams to date, "F2020" has been cited by New York Times, Vice, Rolling Stone, NYLON, Teen VOGUE, Billboard, Variety, Forbes and more, plus endorsed by artists like Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Anne Marie and Kristin Chenoweth, while TechCrunch Editor-in-Chief Matthew Panzarino tweeted it's the "Song of the Year." Just as importantly as the low impact track rolls and their angelic harmonies rise, the video behind them calls out the social injustices plaguing their conscious, offering a time capsule of how hard the year is sucking. Watch the official lyric video created by lead singer Savana, who also produced the song, here. Evoking Robert Palmer's dead-panned vixens of "Addicted To Love," Avenue Beat is nobody's back-up prop. The trio of theater nerds from Quincy, Illinois write, program, harmonize and conceptualize everything - commando-style - with a wink and nudge to how F'd things can be. They may not have any answers, but they believe in collective consciousness. Having written the song, that pretty succinctly says it all, they just want you to sing along. For the latest information and more, visit AvenueBeat.com and follow along on Instagram and TikTok.

Driving more than three billion streams since the program began in 2017, Spotify Singles was created to give artists an opportunity to record new versions of their own songs, and the songs of the artists they love. The Singles scope includes a unique version of each artist's own song (Side A) and a cover song of their choosing (Side B). To date, there have been over 300 Singles recorded as part of the program.






