Amazon Music Launches [Re]Discover In Global Support Of Artist Catalogues Across All Music Genres

With Friday firmly established as new music release day for fans around the globe Amazon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Amazon Music announces [RE]DISCOVER, a new global brand developed to support artist catalogs across all music genres. Launching today with Bob Marley as the first Artist of the Month, the [RE]DISCOVER brand showcases carefully curated artist playlists across various genres and takes listeners on a career-spanning journey of musical discovery, or re-discovery, through the featured artist's entire body of work."[RE]DISCOVER was inspired by what many music fans recognize as one of the great joys of the streaming era: our ability to discover or rediscover great music," said Adam Block, head of catalog music for Amazon Music. "With [RE]DISCOVER, we've created a dedicated umbrella under which all catalog music and the stories that accompany them can be experienced. Whether you're hearing Bob Marley for the first time, or being reminded of his music again, the reward of that experience is real. We've created a destination for catalog music that aims to engage both existing fans, and create next generations of them."By naming Marley as the [RE]DISCOVER Artist of the Month, Amazon Music is joining Island Records and Universal Music Enterprises in the year-long celebration commemorating Bob Marley's 75th birthday milestone and his importance in the history of global music. The launch of [RE]DISCOVER and its Artist of the Month campaign also includes the creation of a Bob Marley artist store on Amazon.com, including links to stream and download his music; physical music selections, links to related films and books; and a collection of exclusive merchandise including clothing featuring intimate photos of Marley taken by David Burnett, from his published book titled Soul Rebel available only at the Official Bob Marley Amazon Store. And later this year, Amazon Music HD will exclusively stream Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers, in immersive 3D Audio on Amazon Music HD as a part of [RE]DISCOVER. Recording engineer Nick Rives created the immersive mixes at the legendary Capitol Studios, where Bob Marley & the Wailers rehearsed during their first American tour in 1973. For the first time, fans will be able to hear iconic songs like "I Shot the Sheriff," "Exodus," and " Is This Love " mixed in Dolby Atmos."My father's music has moved and inspired legions of fans around the word, and we're thrilled Amazon Music has developed a campaign that celebrates the rediscovery of his classics while introducing new favorites to the next generation," said Cedella Marley. "Never has there been a more crucial time for the world to hear my father's music and message."With Friday firmly established as new music release day for fans around the globe Amazon Music has established the first Tuesday of each month as its launch day for catalog music initiatives such as [RE]DISCOVER Artist of the Month, new editorial and marketing initiatives including, short video features, and up to 20 new playlists. Among the first [RE]DISCOVER playlists customers can enjoy are [RE]DISCOVER Alanis Morissette, [RE]DISCOVER AC/DC, [RE]DISCOVER The Chicks, [RE]DISCOVER Drake, and many more.



