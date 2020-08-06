Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 06/08/2020

Bon Iver Releases "AUATC"

Bon Iver Releases "AUATC"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Bon Iver shares "AUATC," a new song written by Phil Cook and Justin Vernon, featuring contributions from Phil Cook, Jenny Lewis, Jenn Wasner, and more. Like "PDLIF" - the band's first single of 2020, benefitting Direct Relief and the pandemic's frontline responders - "AUATC" was produced by Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, and BJ Burton. Find the full credits below and listen to "AUATC" here: https://boniver.ffm.to/auatc

Watch the music video, created/produced/directed by frequent Bon Iver collaborators Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson, and filmed in New York, with dance and movement from Randall Riley: https://youtu.be/-DusRnF36UA

To accompany the track, the Bon Iver family has outlined a number of organizations and initiatives, encouraging fans to come together and take action, in an effort to fight capitalism and create a world best suited for everyone. Read and share:

Each and every person on earth deserves to live fully with dignity, equity, justice, and joy. Instead, our capitalistic societies have created a world that is most supportive of the wealthy and the elite, and the predatory corporations and policies that drive their disproportionate success.

The average person is cast aside and unheard; marginalized communities are further oppressed due to race, economic status, gender, sexual orientation, creed, criminal record, housing stability, education, ability, documentation status, and more. The pandemic further magnifies these grave inequities and this unchecked greed.

We must continue the fight to topple capitalism as we know it, and recognize our collective participation in its dominant institutions. Bon Iver acknowledges our own position within and use of capitalistic practices. It is with recognition of our privilege that we are fully committed to using our unique platform to challenge and change capitalism within our industry, and far beyond.

We must empower and embrace our vulnerable neighbors. We must fight racism and sexism and classism to build a stronger foundation for the home we all deserve. We must support the leaders and organizations working to change our world for the better. From providing safe and stable housing, to empowering women, to liberating incarcerated people, to celebrating art and music, to fighting climate change, these organizations work tirelessly to foster a world that celebrates our humanity on a local, national, and global level. Please explore, support, and take action:

LOCAL
Minneapolis Sanctuary Movement
(contact legislators / leadership; donate)
Red Letter Grant
(participate; apply)

NATIONAL
Equal Justice Initiative
(learn; vote)
NIVA
(contact legislators; support favorite venue)

GLOBAL
350.org
(join movement; participate in "Raise Your Voice for a #JustRecovery" campaign)

"AUATC" Credits
Written by Phil Cook, Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, BJ Burton, and Jenn Wasner
Produced by Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, and BJ Burton
Mixed by Justin Vernon
Mastered by Huntley Miller
Vocals: Elsa Jensen, Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Vernon, and Jenn Wasner
Morphagene: Jenn Wasner
Synthetic String Parts: BJ Burton
Pianos: Phil Cook
Percussion and Drums: Jim-E Stack, Reggie Pace, Matt McCaughan, JT Bates, and Justin Vernon
Guitars, Ob6_Bass, and Banjers: Justin Vernon
Pedal Steel: Ben Lester
Fiddle: Barbara Jean Meyers

Video Created/Produced/Directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson
Artwork by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson
Dance/Movement by Randall Riley






Most read news of the week
Dream Pop / Shoegaze Outfit Talking Violet Invoke A Surreal Soundscape With New Single & Video "Indigo"
Marche Funebre Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "When All Is Said" From Upcoming New Album "Einderlicht"
Taylor Swift's "Folklore" Surpasses Over 2 Million Sales Globally And Half A Billion Streams In Debut Week
Camo Brian Signs With Average Joes - Debut Single, "Already Famous," Drops August 5, 2020
Indie Folk Artist Shane Casey Shines A Light With Single "Find My Way"
Roc Nation & Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment; School To Educate The Next Generation Of Industry Changemakers At LIU Brooklyn
Breathe Carolina Drop Smooth New Single "IF U" With Robert Falcon, Conor Maynard
The Maple State Digitally Release Their "Lost" 2005 Debut At Least Until We've Settled In For The First Time
Indie-Pop Four-Piece PREP Announce Debut Self-Titled Album




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0219851 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014579296112061 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how