Bon Iver Releases "AUATC"

Dance/Movement by Randall Riley New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Bon Iver shares "AUATC," a new song written by Phil Cook and Justin Vernon, featuring contributions from Phil Cook, Jenny Lewis, Jenn Wasner, and more. Like "PDLIF" - the band's first single of 2020, benefitting Direct Relief and the pandemic's frontline responders - "AUATC" was produced by Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, and BJ Burton. Find the full credits below and listen to "AUATC" here: https://boniver.ffm.to/auatcWatch the music video, created/produced/directed by frequent Bon Iver collaborators Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson, and filmed in New York, with dance and movement from Randall Riley: https://youtu.be/-DusRnF36UATo accompany the track, the Bon Iver family has outlined a number of organizations and initiatives, encouraging fans to come together and take action, in an effort to fight capitalism and create a world best suited for everyone. Read and share:Each and every person on earth deserves to live fully with dignity, equity, justice, and joy. Instead, our capitalistic societies have created a world that is most supportive of the wealthy and the elite, and the predatory corporations and policies that drive their disproportionate success.The average person is cast aside and unheard; marginalized communities are further oppressed due to race, economic status, gender, sexual orientation, creed, criminal record, housing stability, education, ability, documentation status, and more. The pandemic further magnifies these grave inequities and this unchecked greed.We must continue the fight to topple capitalism as we know it, and recognize our collective participation in its dominant institutions. Bon Iver acknowledges our own position within and use of capitalistic practices. It is with recognition of our privilege that we are fully committed to using our unique platform to challenge and change capitalism within our industry, and far beyond.We must empower and embrace our vulnerable neighbors. We must fight racism and sexism and classism to build a stronger foundation for the home we all deserve. We must support the leaders and organizations working to change our world for the better. From providing safe and stable housing, to empowering women, to liberating incarcerated people, to celebrating art and music, to fighting climate change, these organizations work tirelessly to foster a world that celebrates our humanity on a local, national, and global level. Please explore, support, and take action:LOCALMinneapolis Sanctuary Movement(contact legislators / leadership; donate)Red Letter Grant(participate; apply)NATIONALEqual Justice Initiative(learn; vote)NIVA(contact legislators; support favorite venue)GLOBAL350.org(join movement; participate in "Raise Your Voice for a #JustRecovery" campaign)"AUATC" CreditsWritten by Phil Cook, Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, BJ Burton, and Jenn WasnerProduced by Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, and BJ BurtonMixed by Justin VernonMastered by Huntley MillerVocals: Elsa Jensen, Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Vernon, and Jenn WasnerMorphagene: Jenn WasnerSynthetic String Parts: BJ BurtonPianos: Phil CookPercussion and Drums: Jim-E Stack, Reggie Pace, Matt McCaughan, JT Bates, and Justin VernonGuitars, Ob6_Bass, and Banjers: Justin VernonPedal Steel: Ben LesterFiddle: Barbara Jean MeyersVideo Created/Produced/Directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy CarlsonArtwork by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy CarlsonDance/Movement by Randall Riley



