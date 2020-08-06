Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 06/08/2020

Lady Gaga Launches 'Gaga Radio' On Apple Music this Friday!

Lady Gaga Launches 'Gaga Radio' On Apple Music this Friday!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The inspiration for Lady Gaga's hyperactive NUMBER ONE ALBUM Chromatica came from one magical place: the dance floor. Now, every Friday on her brand new GAGA RADIO show on Apple Music, she honors the larger-than-life genre of dance music by speaking with the DJs, divas, and producers who inspired her and who helped bring Chromatica to life. And each episode will include an exclusive DJ mix from one of Gaga's guests. It's a celebration of dance music when we need it most.

"The last few weeks I've been figuring out different ways at home that I can be of service to what I would call the singular global community, one that I believe to be kind in nature, one that I believe to be very special to my heart and I believe to the hearts of many," Gaga said. "And so I've been thinking of all the ways that I can be someone that contributes to the society and the world. I'm super thrilled, excited to have this show and this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week..."

On the first episode airing this Friday, August 7, Gaga catches up with friend and Chromatica executive producer, BloodPop®. The two talk about the making of the album and the challenges that came along with it including depression and self doubt. Through it all, gratitude and friendship are what made Chromatica possible.

TUNE IN to Apple Music on Friday, August 7 at 11am PT for the first episode of "Gaga Radio" at apple.co/_GagaRadio






