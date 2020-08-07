Foreign Affairs Share Video For New Single 'One Minute'





'One Minute' is Foreign Affairs' first original music since the release of their debut EP and sees them return powerfully charged and ready to make a bold mark in 2020 with a host of new music to follow. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Foreign Affairs have shared the video for their new single, 'One Minute'. Striking and minimal, the video accentuates the track's powerful biographical air with its direct intensity reflecting the song's confessional atmosphere.Featuring lead vocalist Lawrence Purnell singing directly to camera, the video is an intimate and honest visual postcard, delivering a stark and arresting account of the emotions surrounding life, love and loss."'One Minute' is such a personal song to us, it's like an open letter and one long thought," explain the duo. "We wanted the music video to show just as much emotion as the song itself, and we thought the best way to accomplish this was to make it simple."Delivering a monologue directly to the camera lets the audience see every moment of emotion, and being that close to Lawrence's eyes creates a feeling that it is being delivered directly to you. There are no camera tricks or frills to this music video as we knew the most important thing was focusing on the emotion and lyrics."Foreign Affairs is the musical collaboration of brothers Adam and Lawrence Purnell, who began writing together in their early teens. Drawing from influences including The Lumineers, Johnny Cash and The Kings Of Leon, the duo blend hints of powerful Americana with pop sensibilities to create infectious, soulful and evocative anthems.Their first single, 'Sell My Soul', received both local and national BBC radio play, with Bob Harris proving a big champion at Radio 2, and in December of 2018 the brothers released their first EP The Old Fire Station. The EP garnered widespread critical acclaim and was followed by a 22-date European tour with Grammy-nominated artist Larkin Poe.'One Minute' is Foreign Affairs' first original music since the release of their debut EP and sees them return powerfully charged and ready to make a bold mark in 2020 with a host of new music to follow.



