British Neo-Soul Diva Felixity Releases Amy Winehouse-Inspired 'Τhe Bad Guy (EMP Remix)' Via Bristol Label Komplex Recordings

Neo-soul pop artist Felixity presents her latest single 'The Bad Guy (EMP Remix)', a soulful Amy Winehouse-inspired track from her new 'Love Sick Remixed' LP. This follows up her debut 'Love Sick' LP, released earlier this year, with both albums released via Komplex Recordings.
Taking advantage of the lockdown period, Felixity reached out to such epic music producers as Barry Adamson, Danny
Saber, Andy Spaceland, Martin
Eden, James
Sanger, Drunq, Black
Star Liner, Thomas
Gloor, David
Francolini and Cenzo Townshend, all of whom have come together to remix her original tracks.
Following up on her single 'Twisted Love', Felixity also presents her 'Live in Lockdown' video of this song, filmed in London and featuring Melissa Harrison on piano.
'Love Sick' is a collection of deeply personal songs that are part confessional, part exorcism and all infused with Felixity's extraordinary voice and street-smart lyrics.
"On the whole, this music is a full stop on a part of my life. Written about personal experiences and laid over heavy drums and lots of strings, I wanted people to know that we all feel the same things and the hardest stuff never lasts. I wrote this about my past and the things that have happened. Sex, drugs love and addiction, it's all in there," says Felixity.
'Love Sick Remixed' is out now, available across digital platforms, including Apple Music
and Spotify.
TRACK LIST
01 Breathing - Andy Spaceland DF Remix
02 The Bad Guy - EMP Remix
03 Twisted Love - Fuck Me Remix
04 Lazy Boi - Black
Star Liner Remix
05 On My Knees - Drunq DF Remix
06 Twisted Love - Andy Spaceland Remix
07 Crazii - Barry Adamson Remix
08 Seize - Drunq DF Remix
09 Vanilla - James
Sanger DF Remix
10 Y&M - Oberkon Remix
11 Twisted Love - Danny
Saber Remix
12 Mr Brave - James
Sanger DF Remix
13 Lazy Boi - Black
Star Liner In Dub Remix