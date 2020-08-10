Baritone Saxophonist Claire Daly Salutes One Of Her Chief Musical Inspirations On "Rah! Rah!," To Be Released Oct. 2 On Ride Symbol Records





If there was ever an inspiration to me at this time in history, it is the unstoppable, fearless courage of Rahsaan Roland Kirk. Let us all summon his energy to move forward and find our new reality.



Baritone saxophonist Claire Daly celebrates the music and influence of the great Rahsaan Roland Kirk with all the enthusiasm promised by the title of "Rah! Rah!," her new album. Set for an October 2 release on Ride Symbol Records, it's a quartet date featuring pianist Eli Yamin, bassist Dave Hofstra, and drummer



Blind, eclectic, and larger than life, multi-reedist Kirk was also the musician who inspired the 18-year-old Daly's direction in the music. "There was this spirit in his sound that I had never encountered," she recalls. "He was such a force of nature. He made me so happy, and still does."



The spirit, the force, the happiness—all of it radiates throughout "Rah! Rah!" Whether in Daly's sashaying, Afro-Cuban take on Kirk's "Theme for the Eulipions," her uproarious interpretation of "Volunteered Slavery" (which morphs in its middle section into Sly and the Family Stone's "



Daly also honors Kirk on the album, and indeed throughout her career, by playing multiple instruments. Her vocals appear on the aforementioned "Volunteered Slavery/Everyday People" as well as on Burt Bacharach and Hal David's "Alfie," both delivered with an understated charm. Kirk was also a key exponent of modern jazz flute, as Daly acknowledges with her agile fluting on "Serenade to a Cuckoo," "Funk Underneath," and "Momentus Brighticus," Daly's light-footed contrafact of Kirk's "Bright Moments."



That said, Daly pointedly did not go overboard in paying respects to her idol. "I wasn't interested in mimicking Kirk or playing two horns at once like he did," she says. Surely, if there was any message Kirk intended to impart through his art, it was to be steadfastly, defiantly oneself. With "Rah! Rah!," Daly manages to both adhere to that message—"I think he gave me the freedom to have my own vibe," she muses—and to give the messenger his just deserts.



Born in Yonkers, New York, Claire Daly was 12 years old when she picked up the alto saxophone in her Catholic school's brand-new music program; however, she truly became a saxophonist a year later, in a moment so profound she's never forgotten the date:



Daly attended Boston's Berklee College of



In New York, Daly built a prolific freelancing career, including work accompanying the likes of Aretha Franklin,



In the years since, Daly has become an acclaimed soloist and bandleader. She is a three-time winner of the Jazz Journalists Association's "Baritone Sax of the Year" Award and has made multiple appearances in the annual polls administered by Down Beat, JazzTimes, Hot House Jazz, and others. "Rah! Rah!" is her seventh release.



