Lil Yachty Releases The Video For "Pardon Me (Ft. Future & Mike Will Made-It)"





The follow-up to 2018's Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin' 2 Prove, the Atlanta rapper's upcoming LP includes his previously released single featuring



Lil Boat 3 Track List

1. "Top Down"

2. "Wock in Stock"

3. "Split/Whole Time"

4. "T.D." featuring A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Tierra Whack

5 "Pardon Me" featuring

6. "Demon Time" featuring Draft Day

7. "

8. "From Down Bad"

9. "Love Jones"

10. "Can't Go"

11. "Oprah's Bank Account" featuring

12. "Range Rover Power Sports Truck" featuring Lil Keed

13. "Lemon Head"

14. "

15. "Up There Music"

16. "

17. "Till the Morning" featuring

18. "Whew' Chile"

19. "Concrete Boys" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Yachty has released the video for "Pardon Me (featuring Future and Mike WiLL Made-It)". The record is on his latest release - and finale of his Lil Boat series - Lil Boat 3, via Quality Control Music/Motown Records/Universal Music.The follow-up to 2018's Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin' 2 Prove, the Atlanta rapper's upcoming LP includes his previously released single featuring DaBaby and Drake, "Oprah's Bank Account." The album features several team-ups: For "T.D.," he teams with A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Tierra Whack; "Pardon Me" features Future and Mike Will Made-It; and on "Till the Morning" he pairs with Lil Durk and Young Thug.Lil Boat 3 Track List1. "Top Down"2. "Wock in Stock"3. "Split/Whole Time"4. "T.D." featuring A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Tierra Whack5 "Pardon Me" featuring Future and Mike Will Made-It6. "Demon Time" featuring Draft Day7. " Black Jesus 8. "From Down Bad"9. "Love Jones"10. "Can't Go"11. "Oprah's Bank Account" featuring DaBaby and Drake12. "Range Rover Power Sports Truck" featuring Lil Keed13. "Lemon Head"14. " Don't Forget 15. "Up There Music"16. " Westside 17. "Till the Morning" featuring Lil Durk and Young Thug18. "Whew' Chile"19. "Concrete Boys"



