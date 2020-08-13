Lil Yachty Releases The Video For "Pardon Me (Ft. Future & Mike Will Made-It)"

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Yachty has released the video for "Pardon Me (featuring Future and Mike WiLL Made-It)". The record is on his latest release - and finale of his Lil Boat series - Lil Boat 3, via Quality Control Music/Motown Records/Universal Music.

The follow-up to 2018's Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin' 2 Prove, the Atlanta rapper's upcoming LP includes his previously released single featuring DaBaby and Drake, "Oprah's Bank Account." The album features several team-ups: For "T.D.," he teams with A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Tierra Whack; "Pardon Me" features Future and Mike Will Made-It; and on "Till the Morning" he pairs with Lil Durk and Young Thug.

Lil Boat 3 Track List
1. "Top Down"
2. "Wock in Stock"
3. "Split/Whole Time"
4. "T.D." featuring A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Tierra Whack
5 "Pardon Me" featuring Future and Mike Will Made-It
6. "Demon Time" featuring Draft Day
7. "Black Jesus"
8. "From Down Bad"
9. "Love Jones"
10. "Can't Go"
11. "Oprah's Bank Account" featuring DaBaby and Drake
12. "Range Rover Power Sports Truck" featuring Lil Keed
13. "Lemon Head"
14. "Don't Forget"
15. "Up There Music"
16. "Westside"
17. "Till the Morning" featuring Lil Durk and Young Thug
18. "Whew' Chile"
19. "Concrete Boys"






