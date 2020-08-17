Marty & Kim Wilde Announce First Ever Official Duet "60's World"





Melodically infused with inspiration from those iconic days of the Beach Boys, Motown and the classic Rock 'n' Roll vibe that Marty brought to the UK, '60's World' is a vibrant, catchy slice of the decade. As the '60s celebrates its 60th birthday this year, Marty wrote '60's World' as a personal celebration to his teenage sweetheart, Joyce, whom he married 60 years ago. With their first bundle of joy, Brit Award winning, Kim Wilde, also born 60 years ago this year, Marty naturally chose 'now' as a time for father and daughter to officially duet together. As an era that saw Marty notch-up more chart hits than any other decade, it's a time that he celebrates musically, personally and professionally, so he melodically shrink-wrapped 1960 into a 3min slice of pop, with his unparalleled lyrical, instrumental and production genius. Opening the vaults to their own personal family photo album of the 1960s, father and daughter wow fans as they star together in the track's video, which cascades with images of the young family from those early days.



'60's World' is my way of celebrating Joyce, the woman that I've loved, and whose been the rock of our family, for 60 years. It's 60 years since the start of the decade, 60 years that we've been married and 60 years since our gorgeous Kim was born. Every day of my life has been special with Joyce and the family, and I wanted to go back to 1960, where it all began. And what better way to celebrate than by bringing back the sound of the 60's, but with a modern twist," smiles Marty. "And having Kim duetting alongside me, as she heads towards her big birthday, was the cherry on the cake."



'60's World' is taken from Marty's forthcoming album, 'Running Together', released 2 October. The 15-track collection is an epic eclectic musical story-book of fresh songs for the new decade, sprinkled with some poignant tracks from the past. Joining forces once again with The Wildcats, the album features Marty's two daughters, Roxanne Rizzo-Wilde and Brit award winning, Kim Wilde. Plus, x3 tracks were co-written with son, Ricky Wilde, with whom Marty co-wrote many of Kim's hits. A vibrant contemporary collection of songs, the album showcases the outstanding song-writing aptitude of this musical icon.



"It's the album I've always wanted to write," explains Marty, "It's a collection of brand new studio recordings, with a few of my personal favourite songs from the past woven in there too, to depict my journey over the decades; it's a musical slice of history. I recorded this album with my youngest daughter Roxanne, as I wanted her to perform the songs that needed that special woman's touch, and were written especially for her."



'Running Together' is an epic album of diverse proportions. Thought you knew Marty Wilde? Well, dive into 'Running Together' and discover the incredible lyrical craftmanship that's been the stalwart of our nation's chart history since the 1960s. Released hand-in-hand with the poignant duet with Kim Wilde, '60's World', this new work from

The album, 'Running Together,' is released on 2 October 2020 on Pushka Records/Right Track Universal.

The single '60's World' is released alongside the album on 2 October.







It included a duet with Kim Wilde of Elton John's "Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word", which was released as a promotional only single. The tour culminated in a concert recorded at the London Palladium, and reunited the original remaining Shadows, Hank Marvin, Bruce Welch, Brian Bennett, and Brian Locking, and also appearing with the Shadows that night, was the original bass player, the late and great Jet Harris. Wilde has also written lyrics for many hits across the years, details can be found here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marty_Wilde . Over the past few years, Marty has been strongly connected with Dreamboats and Petticoats. Kim Wilde is the UK pop icon of the 80s with hits including No2 'Kids In America' and 'Keep Me Hanging On'. Worldwide, Wilde has sold over 10 million albums and 20 million singles. She holds the record for being the most-charted British female solo act of the 1980s, with seventeen UK Top 40 hit singles. Starting in 1998, whilst still active in music, Kim branched into an additional career as a landscape gardener, which saw her presenting gardening shows on the BBC and Channel 4. In 2005, she won a Gold award for her courtyard garden at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show. But, Kim continues to hold the crown as one of the UK's most successful female solo music artists, and her relentless touring schedule is testament to the mammoth public demand for her live performances. In 2019, two tracks from her 14th studio album 'Here Come The Aliens' album scored 'Record of the Week', and her Greatest Hits Album is set for release 2021, running parallel to her Greatest Hits UK tour.



