News
Classical 17/08/2020

Martina Consonni Recipient Of The Scheer Foundation Musical Scholarship For 2020/2021

Martina Consonni Recipient Of The Scheer Foundation Musical Scholarship For 2020/2021
New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Scheer Foundation) Today Maddy Cross Parkin, Director of Musical Grants, announced that Martina Consonni is the very First Recipient of the Scheer Foundation Scholarship for the year 2020/2021.

"Martina Consonni from Como, Italy is the very first recipient and we are proud to support her career. It is a privilege to support the education of the fine scholars selected for this year's Scheer Foundation Scholarships," said Maddy Cross Parkin director of Music Grants.

Martina is a brilliant pianist who already has won in excess of 50 International prizes and will attend this year the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien in Hannover (Germany). Martina attended already the prestigious International Piano Academy "Incontri col Maestro" in Imola, Martina graduated in chamber music with full marks from the National Academy of St. Cecilia in Rome under the guidance of Maestro Carlo Fabiano.

"Martina was selected after an International search organized by the Foundation and I selected Martina because of her skills, her technical ability and her sense of music," added Maddy Cross Parkin. "We intend to follow her and support her career in the years to come."

The Frederic & Jocelyne Scheer Foundation ("Scheer Foundation") is a US Private Foundation (501-c 3) dedicated to fight malnutrition and children mortality in Africa in promoting local agricultural and industrial project to build up local and regional employment. The Foundation recently expanded its reach to Arts & Music.
Learn more at: www.scheerfoundation.org






