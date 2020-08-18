Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 18/08/2020

Documentary 'Herb Alpert Is...' Set For World Premiere 10/1, Career-Spanning Audio Boxed Set Out 10/2

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On October 1st, preeminent global theatrical distributor Abramorama will host the world premiere of the documentary Herb Alpert Is.... The global event will take place via Facebook LIVE and will feature a Q&A with Herb Alpert and director John Scheinfeld moderated by the Grammy Museum's Artistic Director Scott Goldman immediately following.
October 2nd the film will be available via a nationwide virtual cinema release and globally on demand through Amazon, iTunes and other video-on-demand providers. The film will also be available on Blu-Ray and DVD via Amazon. Today, the artist has announced the release of a companion box set of the same name.

Herb Alpert Is... will also be available on October 2nd, digitally, in LP format featuring a coffee table book and a five-piece 180 gram vinyl set, and on CD as a 3-disc set. Both physical formats will feature 63 songs spanning 5 decades, 180 pages of vintage photos, liner notes and an essay from music journalist Bud Scoppa.






