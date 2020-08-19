Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 19/08/2020

2 Chainz Announces Upcoming Album "So Help Me God," Out September 25, 2020

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following his run as a founding member of Def Jam duo Playaz Circle from his native Atlanta, 2 Chainz' name was on everyone's lips in 2012, when he stole a verse on "Mercy," fellow Def Jam artist Kanye West/G.O.O.D. Music's RIAA triple-platinum #1 R&B/#1 Rap hit (from Cruel Summer). In August 2012, Chainz arrived as a Def Jam solo artist with Based On A T.R.U. Story, his debut album. B.O.A.T.S. entered Soundscan at #1 and was certified RIAA gold. Its success was fueled by the RIAA platinum #1 "No Lie" featuring Drake, the double-platinum "Birthday Song" featuring Kanye West, and double-platinum "I'm Different." "Mercy" was subsequently a Grammy® nominee for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, while B.O.A.T.S. was nominated for Best Rap Album. Chainz' dominance was extended when the sequel, B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Timeentered the Soundscan hip-hop chart at #1 in September 2013, and spun off the RIAA gold single, "Feds Watching" featuring Pharrell.

In 2016, Chainz brought it back to his essence with a series of mixtapes that dominated the streets: Felt Like Cappin, Daniel Son; Necklace Don, and Hibachi For Lunch. Also in 2016, he released the lauded collaborative album ColleGrove with New Orleans hip-hop luminary Lil Wayne. Critics agreed that 2 Chainz conquered 2016, with the New York Times proclaiming "all hail our greatest punch line rapper, 2 Chainz." The year was capped off with his first Grammy Award, Best Rap Performance for his verse on Chance The Rapper's hit song "No Problem."

With momentum on his side, 2 Chainz released his first solo album since 2013: Pretty Girls Like Trap Music (June 2017) was accompanied by a 35-city tour of North America through September. Chainz' TV appearances included visits with Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Trevor Noah. 2018 brought the EP releases The Play Don't Care Who Makes It(February, with the RIAA gold "Proud" featuring YG and Offset), and Hot Wings Are A Girl's Best Friend (November), pointing to the March 2019 release of Chainz' fourth solo album, Rap Or Go To The League. Chainz' impact on popular culture encompasses not only music but his Most Expensivest cable tv series on VICELAND, his "Chain Reaction" sneaker collaboration with Versace, his GAS Cannabis Co. brand, and his 2019 Super Bowl LIII Expensify tv spot with Adam Scott. TheRinger.com was inspired to write: "Forget Mount Rush­more -  2 Chainz deserves his own national monument. This year dude is top five humans of all time."






Most read news of the week
Dash Radio & Skee Sports In Partnership With 300 Entertainment, Launch DJs 4 Just-Us; A New Charity Series To Raise Money For Local Minority Businesses In The Twin Cities
American Authors Announces New EP "Counting Down"; The EP Is Set To Be Released On September 18, 2020
Holly Humberstone Announced As Apple Music Up Next Artist!
Diana Krall Announces New Album "This Dream Of You," Available Worldwide On September 25, 2020
Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Music Video For "Concert For Aliens"
Nas Drops New Hit-boy Produced Single "Ultra Black" Today
Stevie Nicks: 'Covid-19 Crisis Is A Literal American Horror Story'
Yungblud Releases New Song "Lemonade" Featuring Denzel Curry
Jon Pardi Releases Surprise Album Rancho Fiesta Sessions




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0199850 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017561912536621 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how